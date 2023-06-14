Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTAI   US09075P1057

BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
21.28 USD   +5.61%
06/01BioXcel Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on BioXcel Therapeutics to $25 From $28, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/25BioXcel Therapeutics Reports Mixed Results in BXCL501 Trial for At-Home Use; Shares Drop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-14-2023 02:40 PM

06/14/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Great. Welcome, everyone, and welcome, especially to the team from BioXcel Therapeutics. Today, we have Vimal Mehta, CEO; Rob Risinger, CMO; and then we've got Matt Wiley, Chief Commercial Officer....


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
06/01BioXcel Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on BioXcel Therapeutics to $25 From $28, Maintains N..
MT
05/25BioXcel Therapeutics Reports Mixed Results in BXCL501 Trial for At-Home Use; Shares Dro..
MT
05/25Transcript : BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/25BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Promising Topline Results from Part 1 of Pivotal SERENIT..
AQ
05/25Bioxcel Therapeutics Announces Promising Topline Results from Part 1 of Pivotal Securit..
CI
05/16BioXcel Therapeutics Says Phase 1b Trial of Proposed Major Depressive Disorder Treatmen..
MT
05/16BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Repeat Dosing of BXCL501 in ..
AQ
05/16BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Repeat Dosing of BXCL501 in ..
CI
05/10Mizuho Securities Adjusts BioXcel Therapeutics Price Target to $40 From $38, Maintains ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4,62 M - -
Net income 2023 -203 M - -
Net Debt 2023 85,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,11x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 621 M 621 M -
EV / Sales 2023 153x
EV / Sales 2024 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,15 $
Average target price 51,30 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vimal D. Mehta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard I. Steinhart Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Peter R. Mueller Chairman
Frank D. Yocca Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent J. O'Neill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.-6.19%588
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.94%88 108
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.53%82 191
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.47%28 128
BIONTECH SE-23.05%27 859
GENMAB A/S-9.32%25 207
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer