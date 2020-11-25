Log in
Birchcliff Energy : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends

11/25/2020 | 01:03pm EST
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES DECLARATION OF

QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE AND PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

Calgary, Alberta (November 25, 2020) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending December 31, 2020:

Shares

TSX Stock Symbol

Dividend per Share

Common Shares

BIR

$0.005

Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A

BIR.PR.A

$0.523375

Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C

BIR.PR.C

$0.4375

The dividends are payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 14, 2020.

All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

Jeff Tonken - President and Chief Executive Officer

Suite 1000, 600 - 3rd Avenue S.W.

Bruno Geremia - Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5

Telephone: (403) 261-6401

Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com

www.birchcliffenergy.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 18:02:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
