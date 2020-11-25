Birchcliff Energy : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends

BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES DECLARATION OF
QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE AND PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS
Calgary, Alberta (November 25, 2020) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending December 31, 2020:
|
Shares
|
|
TSX Stock Symbol
|
|
Dividend per Share
|
Common Shares
|
|
BIR
|
$0.005
|
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A
|
|
BIR.PR.A
|
$0.523375
|
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C
|
|
BIR.PR.C
|
$0.4375
The dividends are payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 14, 2020.
All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
About Birchcliff:
Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|
Jeff Tonken - President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Suite 1000, 600 - 3rd Avenue S.W.
|
Bruno Geremia - Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
|
Telephone: (403) 261-6401
|
|
Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com
|
|
www.birchcliffenergy.com
|
Disclaimer
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 18:02:02 UTC