Birchcliff Energy : Extractive Sector Transparency Measure Act Report - 2023
May 27, 2024 at 12:49 pm EDT
UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-23
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E575184
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
N/A
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Jesse Doenz
Position Title
Controller & Investor Relations Manager
UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E575184
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments
2
Royalties paid in-kind total $14,475,000 and
Canada -Alberta
Government of Alberta
111,008,000
5,181,000
6,462,000
122,651,000
were determined on a fair value basis using
the prevailing commodity prices at the time of
transfer.
Saddle Hills Municipality
UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E575184
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Royalties paid in-kind total $14,475,000 and were
Canada -Alberta
AB Oil and Gas Extraction
9,918,000
111,008,000
5,181,000
6,462,000
132,569,000
determined on a fair value basis using the
prevailing commodity prices at the time of
transfer.
Additional Notes
3:
