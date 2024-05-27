Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based intermediate oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploring for, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas Liquids (NGLs). The Company's operations concentrated within its core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia. It is focused on natural gas and light oil drilling areas in North America. The Company is focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play within the Peace River Arch. It has 100% interest in its Pouce Coupe Gas Plant and two oil batteries, as well as various working interests in numerous other gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure. Pouce Coupe Gas Plant is in the heart of the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The Gordondale property is located northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta and consists of the properties in Gordondale.