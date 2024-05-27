UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

Reporting Year

From

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted

2024-05-23

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E575184

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

N/A

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Jesse Doenz

Position Title

Controller & Investor Relations Manager

Date

2024-05-23

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E575184

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Royalties paid in-kind total $14,475,000 and

Canada -Alberta

Government of Alberta

111,008,000

5,181,000

6,462,000

122,651,000

were determined on a fair value basis using

the prevailing commodity prices at the time of

transfer.

Canada -Alberta

Saddle Hills Municipality

9,918,000

9,918,000

Additional Notes:

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E575184

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Royalties paid in-kind total $14,475,000 and were

Canada -Alberta

AB Oil and Gas Extraction

9,918,000

111,008,000

5,181,000

6,462,000

132,569,000

determined on a fair value basis using the

prevailing commodity prices at the time of

transfer.

Additional Notes3:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 16:48:02 UTC.