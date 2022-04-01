Birchcliff Energy : Form of Proxy - 2022

BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD.

8th Floor, 100 University Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1www.computershare.com

000001

Mr A Sample Designation (if any) Security Class Add1 COMMON SHARES Add2 add3 Holder Account Number add4 add5 C1234567890 add6

IND

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse), and return your proxy by mail or vote by internet atwww.investorvote.com.

2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this proxy with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy.

3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.

4. If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.

5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour or withheld from voting or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has speciﬁed a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.

7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identiﬁed in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Fold

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

Proxies submitted must be received by 3:00 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

To Vote Using the Internet

• Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone. • Go to the following web site:www.investorvote.com

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

• Smartphone? Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or by the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER 123456789012345

CPUQC01.E.INT/000001/i1234

01TEMD

MR SAM SAMPLE

C1234567890

XXX 123

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of common shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation") hereby appoint(s): Jeff Tonken, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, or failing him, Bruno Geremia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Ofﬁcer of the Corporation

OR

Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person is someone other than the Management Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following directions (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees ﬁt) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to be held in the McMurray Room at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Fix the Number of Directors

To ﬁx the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at ﬁve.

2. Election of Directors

Fold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01. Dennis Dawson

02. Debra Gerlach

03. Stacey McDonald

04. James Surbey

05. Jeff Tonken

For Withhold 3. Appointment of Auditors

To appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation, to hold ofﬁce until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, and to authorize the board of directors to ﬁx their remuneration as such.

Fold

Signature(s)

Date

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

MM / DD / YY

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would NOT like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above ﬁnancial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

BFYQ

333726

XXXX

AR2

999999999999

01TENC