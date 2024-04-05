ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE-AND-ACCESS NOTIFICATION TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") is using the notice-and-access model to send meeting materials for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting") to its beneficial holders of common shares ("Beneficial Shareholders"). Under notice-and-access, Beneficial Shareholders still receive a voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of receiving a paper copy of the remaining meeting materials, Beneficial Shareholders receive this notification, which provides information on how to access the meeting materials electronically. This is more environmentally friendly as it reduces paper use and it also reduces the cost of printing and mailing materials to shareholders.

MEETING DATE, TIME AND LOCATION:

When: Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time)

Where: McMurray Room

Calgary Petroleum Club

319 - 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta

SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO CONSIDER AND VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING MATTERS:

Fixing Number of Directors: Shareholders will be asked to fix the number of directors of Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at six. Information respecting the fixing of the number of directors may be found in the notice of the Meeting and information circular dated March 27, 2024 (collectively, the "Information Circular") under the heading "Business of the Meeting - Fixing Number of Directors".

Election of Directors: Shareholders will be asked to elect the directors of Birchcliff. Information respecting the election of the directors may be found in the Information Circular under the heading "Business of the Meeting - Election of Directors".

Appointment of Auditors: Shareholders will be asked to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of Birchcliff and to authorize the board of directors of Birchcliff to fix their remuneration as such. Information respecting the appointment of the auditors may be found in the Information Circular under the heading "Business of the Meeting - Appointment of Auditors".

Other Business: Shareholders may be asked to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Information respecting the use of discretionary authority to vote on any such other business may be found in the Information Circular under the headings "General Proxy and Voting Information - Exercise of Discretion with Respect to Proxies" and "Business of the Meeting - Other Business".

BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO REVIEWTHE INFORMATION CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING.