MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it has been selected as construction manager for the Vancouver Community College Centre for Clean Energy and Automotive Innovation (the “VCC Centre”) and the University of Victoria Engineering Expansion Project (“the UVIC Engineering Expansion Project”). The combined value of the contracts is approximately $280 million.



The VCC Centre is an eight-storey, 343,832 sq. ft., LEED Gold and energy-efficient facility with elements of exposed mass timber. Supporting the growing green economy, it will provide education and skills training for people in British Columbia and Red-Seal-certified apprentices of modern automotive trades, including electric, hydrogen fuel cell, plug-in and autonomous vehicles. The facility will accommodate as many as 1,400 students annually, with exceptional opportunities for interdisciplinary learning and collaboration with new civic amenities, academic and collaborative design spaces, and purpose-built Indigenous gathering spaces.

The UVIC Engineering Expansion Project consists of two new state-of-the-art academic buildings: the Engineering Computer Science Building Expansion, a six-storey, 68,180 sq. ft. building, and the High Bay Research and Structures Laboratory Building, a two-storey, 20,900 sq. ft. building. The complete UVIC Engineering Expansion project will have a Net Zero Carbon Ready Design and will target LEED Gold. To support reduced greenhouse gas emissions and a smaller carbon footprint, both facilities will extensively leverage mass timber structural elements, including columns, beams, and lateral bracing, and the interior spaces will be designed with the intentional selection of low-emitting materials and recycled contents.

"We are excited to be part of these transformative projects that align well with Bird's purpose of bringing life to vision and creating greatness together. With a focus on LEED Gold and Net Zero Carbon Ready Designs, these projects exemplify our innovative solutions that drive a lower carbon future,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. “Our team in BC has a long history of strong execution on institutional projects and a solid track record in construction management project delivery. We are proud to be a part of shaping the future of education and research in British Columbia and beyond."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

