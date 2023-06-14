Advanced search
    BRDS   US09077J2069

BIRD GLOBAL, INC.

(BRDS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-13 pm EDT
2.440 USD   +5.17%
70% of Bird E-Scooter Riders in Dallas Are Returning Customers Following Much Anticipated Reentry

06/14/2023 | 08:03am EDT
Fleet of 500 scooters on track to replace 225,000+ car trips over the course of its first full year

Bird (NYSE: BRDS) officially returned to Dallas on May 31, 2023 as part of the city’s new micromobility program providing eco-friendly transportation options to replace gas-powered car trips. The much-anticipated reentry has proven successful with nearly 8,000 rides taken in its first two weeks of operation, an average of two trips per rider, 70% of whom are returning customers.

“We are thrilled to see so many loyal Bird customers in Dallas once again turning to e-scooters for fun, efficient, and environmentally-friendly ways to get around their community,” said Stewart Lyons, Bird President. “It’s evident that local residents have been waiting for this moment and we look forward to our long-term partnership with the city as we look to replace 225,000+ car trips over the course of our first full year in Dallas.”

Bird has deployed an initial flock of 500 Bird scooters to aide in improving connectivity in some of the city’s most grid-locked areas such as the entertainment district, Deep Ellum, as well as downtown Dallas to help commuters who use the city’s DART Light Rail System reach the “last mile'' to the office. Since its return, nearly half of all rides have taken place in West Dallas, Northeast Downtown, and South Downtown, with more than 500 rides connecting residents from other public transit options including DART Light Rail stations. Trip lengths are averaging over 18 minutes, exceeding the national average by nearly 40%.

As part of Dallas’ strategic mobility plan Connect Dallas, Bird is proud to offer a number of features and benefits to riders in Dallas including Bird’s inclusive Community Pricing Program and free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Learn more at www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
08:03a70% of Bird E-Scooter Riders in Dallas Are Returning Customers Following Much Anticipat..
BU
06/05Bird Announces Its Commitment to Sustainability by Planting Trees in Indianapolis; Bird..
AQ
06/02Bird Announces Its Commitment to Sustainability by Planting Trees in Indianapolis
BU
05/29Bird Global Wins Approval to Extend Operations in Rome for Three More Years
AQ
05/29Bird Receives NYSE Notice of Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards
AQ
05/26Bird Global Gets NYSE Notice on Non-Compliance With Listing Rule
MT
05/26Bird Receives NYSE Notice of Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards
BU
05/26Bird Global Receives New Three-Year Operating Permit in Rome, Will More Than Double Fle..
MT
05/26Bird Wins Approval to Extend Operations in Rome for Three More Years
BU
05/26Bird Global, Inc. Announces the Extension of Its Operations in Rome, Italy
CI
Analyst Recommendations on BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 267 M - -
Net income 2023 -106 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,24x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 31,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bird Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,44 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shane Torchiana Chief Executive Officer
Stewart Lyons President
Michael Washinushi Chief Financial Officer
Travis VanderZanden Chairman
Lance Bradley Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIRD GLOBAL, INC.-45.84%31
SHIMANO INC.12.02%15 127
POOL CORPORATION11.44%13 153
POLARIS INC.19.48%6 867
YAMAHA CORPORATION15.30%6 853
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION18.01%6 297
