Bird Announces Purchases of Shares by Management and Directors

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS, “Bird”), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced completed purchases of BRDS Class A common stock on the open market by certain officers and directors: Chief Executive Officer Shane Torchiana, Chief Financial Officer Michael Washinushi, and Chairman and Founder Travis VanderZanden, totaling over 1.5 million shares purchased.

“Our recent share purchases reflect our ongoing confidence in Bird’s future and our ability to increase long-term shareholder value,” said Shane Torchiana, CEO, Bird. “We believe there is a massive opportunity in front of us as we continue to offer cleaner, equitable transportation alternatives, which is why we recently issued guidance that we expect to achieve $5 to $10 million in free cash flow and $15 to $20 million in positive adjusted EBITDA. We are optimistic about our growth prospects while remaining laser focused on reaching positive cash flow and profitability.”

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Forward-Looking Statements

