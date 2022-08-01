Bird Announces Second Quarter Conference Call Date

Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other business updates.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0792 (international callers please dial 201-689-8263) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at bird.co/investor.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at bird.co/investor for 90 days.

About Bird

