    BRDS   US09077J1079

BIRD GLOBAL, INC.

(BRDS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
0.5530 USD   +2.79%
06/29Bird Global Appoints Shane Torchiana as President
MT
06/29BIRD GLOBAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29Bird Global Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bird Announces Second Quarter Conference Call Date

08/01/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other business updates.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0792 (international callers please dial 201-689-8263) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at bird.co/investor.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at bird.co/investor for 90 days.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 400 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 306 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 572
Free-Float 76,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 798%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Travis VanderZanden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Torchiana President
Yibo Ling Chief Financial Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Daniel Friedland Independent Director
