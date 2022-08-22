Log in
    BRDS   US09077J1079

BIRD GLOBAL, INC.

(BRDS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.4443 USD   -5.65%
08:03aBird Announces Updated Presentation Time at D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit
BU
08/18Goldman Sachs Adjusts Bird Global's Price Target to $0.75 from $6, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
08/15BIRD GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Bird Announces Updated Presentation Time at D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit

08/22/2022 | 08:03am EDT
Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat now scheduled for today, Monday, August 22nd, at 11:30am MT in Big Sky, Montana.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed at ir.bird.co. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Bird
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 279 M - -
Net income 2022 -444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 62,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 572
Free-Float 78,1%
Managers and Directors
Travis VanderZanden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Torchiana President
Yibo Ling Chief Financial Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Daniel Friedland Independent Director
