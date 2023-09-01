‘First 5 Minutes Free' promotion returns exclusively for Labor Day

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the launch of its new Back to School Ride Pass for students on college campuses across North America. The ride pass is designed to offer students safer, greener, and more enjoyable commute alternatives in areas where Bird operates.

“Ride pass testing has consistently shown increased weekly active users, improved customer retention, and longer ride distances, highlighting its effectiveness in driving platform growth,” said Stewart Lyons, President at Bird. “That is why we're excited to bring it back this year for some of our most loyal users, college students, this September.”

Starting September 5th, students will be eligible to purchase the ride pass for $2.50 and receive a 25% discount on unlimited rides through the duration of the month.

For students looking to access the Ride Pass:

Open the Bird application Click the top banner that highlights Ride Pass available for purchase Click the $2.50 → 25% Ride Pass Read through the pass benefits and click ‘Buy Pass’ Enjoy 25% off ALL rides for the entire month of September

Terms and conditions do apply. The Ride Pass cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, a Bird+ subscription, or for group rides.

Campus Ridership Off to a Strong Start

Across college campuses in North America, the new school year is off to a strong start with students turning to micromobility solutions to get around. First time Bird riders on campuses are up nearly 160% since the start of the school year. Likewise, ridership on campuses is showing incredible momentum, with rides up more than 260% in the first ten days of the school year compared to the ten days prior.

This Labor Day: First 5 Minutes Free

Bird will also be returning its highly popular 'First 5 Minutes Free' promotion, available exclusively for Labor Day weekend, in all of North American markets where Bird operates. All riders will receive a special promotion code via push notification. Riders can simply enter this code in the Bird app, and automatically enjoy the first 5 minutes of their ride absolutely free.

For more information on Bird, please visit www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901318390/en/