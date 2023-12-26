Bird Global, Inc. is a micro mobility company, which is engaged in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The Company's segments include Sharing, Platform, and Retail Sales. The Company's vehicle-sharing business and operations (Sharing) provide riders with on-demand access to Bird vehicles (e-scooters and e-bikes), enabling them to locate, unlock, and pay for rides through its mobile application (the Bird App). For a single ride, riders pay a fixed unlock fee to access the vehicle in addition to a market-level, per-minute price for each minute the vehicle is in use. It offers a white labeled version of its products and technology (Bird Platform). The Company sells fleets of Bird vehicles to its Platform partners for them to operate in their local markets. The Company sells Bird vehicles for personal use (Retail Sales) through select retail and wholesale channels.

Sector Recreational Products