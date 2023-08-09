Bird Global, Inc. announced the appointment of Michael Washinushi as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Washinushi will succeed Shane Torchiana and continue to oversee the finance organization until a CEO replacement is appointed. Mr. Washinushi joined Bird in January 2023, serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and leading the company through various milestones towards its goal of being a cash generative business.

Prior to joining Bird, he was the CFO for seven years at high growth technology company FreshBooks. Previous to that, he was the CFO of Sirius XM Canada for more than a decade.