MIAMI-- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that management will participate in Canaccord Genuity's 43rd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2023.
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at the sponsoring bank or you may also email your request to investor@bird.co.
About Bird
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird's cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.
Released July 17, 2023
