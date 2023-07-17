July 17, 2023 4:05pm EDT Download as PDF

MIAMI-- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that management will participate in Canaccord Genuity's 43rd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2023.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at the sponsoring bank or you may also email your request to investor@bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird's cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Investor Contact

Investor@bird.co

Media Contact

Press@bird.co

Source: Bird Global, Inc.

