Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bird Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDS   US09077J1079

BIRD GLOBAL, INC.

(BRDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bird Launches E-Mobility Suite: Bird Bike and Two New Scooters

12/08/2021 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bird Bike, Bird Flex e-Scooter and the Birdie Glow Now Available Direct from Bird and Target

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today unveiled its new Bird Flex e-scooter and the new Birdie Glow, a children’s kick scooter. Along with Bird’s e-bike, all products are now available direct from Bird (shop.bird.co) and from Target.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005234/en/

Bird Launches E-Mobility Suite: Bird Bike and Two New Scooters (Photo: Business Wire)

Bird Launches E-Mobility Suite: Bird Bike and Two New Scooters (Photo: Business Wire)

Bird’s new e-mobility suite is available just in time for the holiday season and when demand for personal micro electric vehicles has never been greater. Individuals can now purchase Bird’s new e-scooter, Bird Flex, a personal scooter designed to provide greater access to e-scooters, and Birdie Glow, a children’s kick scooter with light up wheels that provides the opportunity for children ages 3 years and older to join the scooter fun.

“As interest in shared and personal electric vehicles grows across the country, we are continuing to expand our offerings of eco-friendly transportation products to meet the needs of riders at every age and at a variety of price points,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Government Partnerships at Bird. “We know that people are looking to micro electric vehicles to replace gas-powered car trips to get around their cities. With a full suite of personal micromobility devices, we can help expand the reach and access to eco-friendly transportation.”

Highlights of Bird’s products include:

  • Bird Bike: The new e-bike is built to move with precision, style and performance, and is perfect for both commuting and longer leisure trips. It is designed to capture the thrill of the ride and has best-in-class safety features including a 500w Bafang rear hub motor, up to 20 mph speed assist, 50 mph extended range, intuitive thumb throttle, integrated LED lights, and a backlit handlebar dash display.
  • Bird Flex: The newest personal e-scooter from Bird includes street-tested suspension, a 350W Brushless Hall Motor, a wide base, and large-diameter tires. A compact design makes it easy to fold up and the integrated LED display shows speed and battery life at a glance.
  • Birdie Glow: Little ones will love cruising in style with the new Birdie Glow - the kick powered scooters designed for kids, with light up wheels. Initially available in Electric Rose, Birdie Glow will soon be available in other fun colors including Sky Blue, Twilight and Jet Black.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
09:16aBIRD LAUNCHES E-MOBILITY SUITE : Bird Bike and Two New Scooters
BU
12/03Bird Global, Scootaround Roll Out Accessibility Mobility Program in San Diego, Calif.
MT
12/03Bird and Scootaround Launch Accessible Mobility Service in San Diego
BU
12/03Bird Global, Inc. and Scootaround Inc. Launch Accessible Mobility Service in San Diego
CI
11/19Bird Global Secures Extension of Permit to Operate E-Scooter Fleet in Washington, DC
MT
11/19Bird Announces Program Extension in Washington, D.C.
BU
11/17Bird to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference
BU
11/15BIRD GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/15Earnings Flash (BRDS) BIRD GLOBAL Reports Q3 Revenue $65.4M, vs. Street Est of $65M
MT
11/15Bird Global, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 202 M - -
Net income 2021 -205 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 159 M 2 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bird Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,87 $
Average target price 13,63 $
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Travis VanderZanden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yibo Ling Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Fages Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Daniel Friedland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIRD GLOBAL, INC.0.00%2 159
SHIMANO INC.31.53%25 671
POOL CORPORATION51.19%22 576
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-72.46%13 796
YAMAHA CORPORATION-1.15%8 837
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.24.95%7 935