Bird Launches E-Mobility Suite: Bird Bike and Two New Scooters

Bird Bike, Bird Flex e-Scooter and the Birdie Glow Now Available Direct from Bird and Target

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today unveiled its new Bird Flex e-scooter and the new Birdie Glow, a children’s kick scooter. Along with Bird’s e-bike, all products are now available direct from Bird (shop.bird.co) and from Target.

Bird’s new e-mobility suite is available just in time for the holiday season and when demand for personal micro electric vehicles has never been greater. Individuals can now purchase Bird’s new e-scooter, Bird Flex, a personal scooter designed to provide greater access to e-scooters, and Birdie Glow, a children’s kick scooter with light up wheels that provides the opportunity for children ages 3 years and older to join the scooter fun.

“As interest in shared and personal electric vehicles grows across the country, we are continuing to expand our offerings of eco-friendly transportation products to meet the needs of riders at every age and at a variety of price points,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Government Partnerships at Bird. “We know that people are looking to micro electric vehicles to replace gas-powered car trips to get around their cities. With a full suite of personal micromobility devices, we can help expand the reach and access to eco-friendly transportation.”

Highlights of Bird’s products include:

Bird Bike: The new e-bike is built to move with precision, style and performance, and is perfect for both commuting and longer leisure trips. It is designed to capture the thrill of the ride and has best-in-class safety features including a 500w Bafang rear hub motor, up to 20 mph speed assist, 50 mph extended range, intuitive thumb throttle, integrated LED lights, and a backlit handlebar dash display.

Bird Flex: The newest personal e-scooter from Bird includes street-tested suspension, a 350W Brushless Hall Motor, a wide base, and large-diameter tires. A compact design makes it easy to fold up and the integrated LED display shows speed and battery life at a glance.

Birdie Glow: Little ones will love cruising in style with the new Birdie Glow - the kick powered scooters designed for kids, with light up wheels. Initially available in Electric Rose, Birdie Glow will soon be available in other fun colors including Sky Blue, Twilight and Jet Black.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

