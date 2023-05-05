Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bird Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDS   US09077J1079

BIRD GLOBAL, INC.

(BRDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:16:48 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.1310 USD   +5.31%
08:02aBird Saw More Than 700% Increase in Ridership in Kansas City During 2023 NFL Draft Weekend
BU
05/01Bird Announces Upcoming Launches in 8 New Markets Across North America and Australia
BU
04/26Bird Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bird Saw More Than 700% Increase in Ridership in Kansas City During 2023 NFL Draft Weekend

05/05/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today shared results from its exclusive e-scooter partnership for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Daily rides in Kansas City increased by 724% during the draft weekend which ran from Thursday, April 27th through Saturday, April 29th.

Bird recently expanded its fleet to 1,400 scooters in the city and its surrounding metro area ahead of the draft which was held on April 27th. In addition to making e-scooters available to attendees, Bird also strategically located new parking spots around the city to expedite local travel during the event.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Kansas City and the NFL to support the 2023 NFL Draft by providing efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation to attendees,” said Shane Torchiana, CEO, Bird. “Our expanded scope as Kansas City’s only approved scooter partner showcases the trust established through our continued operations, understanding of local transportation needs, and our commitment to providing environmentally friendly transportation.”

Peak ridership took place on Thursday evening just prior to the event, with over 800 rides taking place in a single hour, a 1,500% increase vs. the same hour in the prior week. More than 5,000 riders took rides with Bird, an average of over two rides per person during the week. The majority of rides occurred between the location of the draft in Union Station to the south and the Power and Light entertainment district to the north, indicating commute activity between the two key locations.

In addition to its role at this year’s draft, Bird has also commenced operations in several new cities including Hamilton, Ontario in the greater Toronto area; Perth, Australia; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Montgomery, Alabama, confirming the impact Bird has in providing access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation in cities across the globe.

For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
08:02aBird Saw More Than 700% Increase in Ridership in Kansas City During 2023 NFL Draft Week..
BU
05/01Bird Announces Upcoming Launches in 8 New Markets Across North America and Australia
BU
04/26Bird Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/20Bird Celebrates Earth Day by Planting Trees Across Canada; Bird Canada partners with On..
AQ
04/20Bird Global, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19Bird Celebrates Earth Day by Planting Trees Across Canada
BU
04/06Bird Global, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04/06Bird Sees Micromobility Momentum In Global Markets; Australia, Middle East, and Asia De..
AQ
04/06Bird Sees Micromobility Momentum In Global Markets
BU
04/04Bird Announces Suite of Technology Solutions to Meet City Needs; Five Products Designed..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 267 M - -
Net income 2023 -106 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 40,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bird Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIRD GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Average target price 0,40 $
Spread / Average Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shane Torchiana Chief Executive Officer
Stewart Lyons President
Michael Washinushi Chief Financial Officer
Travis VanderZanden Chairman
Lance Bradley Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIRD GLOBAL, INC.-30.97%40
SHIMANO INC.2.15%14 412
POOL CORPORATION16.34%13 463
YAMAHA CORPORATION9.15%6 802
POLARIS INC.3.06%5 923
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION17.52%5 726
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer