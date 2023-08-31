Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation and current e-scooter operator in the Greater Miami area, announced its official launch in South Miami, marking an important milestone in the company’s mission to make cities more livable by reducing car usage, traffic, and congestion.

Bird’s expansion into South Miami further highlights the company’s dedication to the South Florida region, and ensures more people between major routes can reduce single-occupant car trips through scooters and public transit.

The arrival of Bird in South Miami introduces an affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly transportation alternative. With a fleet of their most advanced scooters, Bird aims to complement existing public transportation and offer residents, students, and visitors a fun and accessible way to travel.

“South Miami is a vibrant, forward-thinking city, and we are thrilled to introduce our services here,” said Stewart Lynons, President at Bird. “We are committed to not only providing an exceptional riding experience but also to be great partners with the city, working together to provide a safe and reliable transportation solution.”

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

