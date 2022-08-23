Log in
    BRDS   US09077J1079

BIRD GLOBAL, INC.

(BRDS)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:55 2022-08-23 pm EDT
0.4300 USD   +1.65%
04:02pBird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities
BU
08/22Bird Announces Updated Presentation Time at D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit
BU
08/18Goldman Sachs Adjusts Bird Global's Price Target to $0.75 from $6, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Bird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities

08/23/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
U.S. Cities from San Diego to Newark Extend Shared e-Mobility Programs with Bird before Students Return to Campus for Fall Semester

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally-friendly electric transportation, today announced that cities including San Diego, California, Memphis, Tennessee, and Newark, New Jersey, as well as Durham, North Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky, will extend their shared e-mobility programs with Bird. The company today also announced it will soon return to Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as expand to Bradenton, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, the University of Oregon and Eugene, Oregon, and UNC Wilmington, North Carolina, before students return to college campuses for the fall semester.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005720/en/

Bird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

Bird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

Bird partners with cities and universities to offer students, residents and visitors eco-friendly transportation alternatives in more than 450 communities globally. Growing interest from higher education institutions to provide students and surrounding communities with access to shared micro-EVs such as e-scooters and e-bikes highlights continued demand for affordable, efficient and low-emission transportation.

“Bird is honored to be the trusted micromobility partner to more than 130 universities nationwide,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Global Policy, Bird. “We are committed to delivering shared e-mobility programs that address last-mile needs for students, residents and visitors alike.”

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro-electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and also via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 279 M - -
Net income 2022 -444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 62,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 572
Free-Float 76,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Average target price 2,42 $
Spread / Average Target 471%
Managers and Directors
Travis VanderZanden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Torchiana President
Yibo Ling Chief Financial Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Daniel Friedland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIRD GLOBAL, INC.-93.14%121
SHIMANO INC.-18.09%16 631
POOL CORPORATION-33.82%14 829
YAMAHA CORPORATION-0.18%7 059
POLARIS INC.7.75%7 053
BRP INC.-9.55%6 045