Bird and Scootaround Launch Accessible Mobility Service in San Diego

Bird Partners with Global Leader to Provide People with Disabilities access to Safe, Eco-Friendly, Shared Micromobility in California’s Second Largest City

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the launch of its accessible mobility program with Scootaround, a global leader in personal transportation solutions, in San Diego. The partnership aims to provide people with disabilities safe, eco-friendly, on-demand mobility solutions.

Visitors to and residents of San Diego with disabilities can now find, reserve and pay for a selection of accessible vehicles using a custom interface located directly in the Bird app. Through Bird’s partnership with Scootaround, high-quality accessible vehicles such as the award-winning WHILL Model Ci2 will be available at special discounted pricing exclusively through the Bird app. The vehicle availability combined with special pricing is designed to ensure that Bird is meeting the micromobility needs of all San Diegans, including nearly 10% of the community that has a disability.

“Bird’s commitment to improving sustainable mobility access for everyone means partnering with industry experts whose mission parallels our own including Scootaround and Easterseals,” said Rebecca Hahn, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Bird. “Together with Scootaround, we’re able to bring a trusted, on-demand, personal transportation service to those with disabilities. This is incredibly important to our team, and we believe it’s just as valuable to the communities we serve.”

As part of its service, Bird is also providing a toll-free service to help answer questions individuals have to make the process as seamless and stress free as possible. When the vehicle is delivered, riders will receive a personal 1:1 tutorial on how to safely operate the micro electric vehicle to ensure that they feel comfortable and confident using, charging, and storing their vehicle throughout the duration of their rental.

San Diego is the third city in which Bird has launched this new service with Scootaround, following successful pilot programs in the Bronx and San Francisco. Bird’s move to expand on-demand accessible mobility to all riders falls on International Day of Persons With Disabilities, observed on December 3rd, 2021.

The San Diego program launch is the latest in Bird's efforts to deliver on its mission of providing eco-friendly transportation for everyone. Bird is committed to bringing this innovative and necessary service to more cities worldwide.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005102/en/