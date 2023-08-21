Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, is launching its esteemed Roll to the Polls initiative in Montgomery to encourage residents to exercise their right to vote. In an effort to make voting as accessible as possible, Bird is offering two free rides* to each resident of Montgomery — one to travel to their polling location and another to return home.

As part of this initiative, on Election Day, residents will be able to use the code VOTEMONTGOMERY in the Bird app to unlock two complimentary 30-minute rides. Bird aims to break down transportation barriers and ensure that every voice in Montgomery can be heard at the ballot box.

“We believe that transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” stated Stewart Lyons, President at Bird. “Our Roll to the Polls program is designed to empower individuals to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we are committed to fostering civic engagement in Montgomery through this initiative.”

Highlights of Bird's Roll to the Polls initiative in Montgomery include:

*Two free 30-minute rides for all Montgomery residents on Election Day

Use of the code VOTEMONTGOMERY in the Bird app to unlock these complimentary rides

A company-wide commitment to encouraging civic participation and making voting more accessible to everyone

Bird is no stranger to community-driven initiatives, and its Roll to the Polls program has historically witnessed a significant uptick in ridership, highlighting the positive impact of offering accessible and eco-friendly transportation options on Election Day.

Roll to the Polls Availability and Information

Montgomery residents are urged to check the Bird app for real-time information about scooter availability and to find the details on how to redeem their free rides. Bird’s team will be working diligently to ensure that scooters are available in high-demand areas and around key polling stations throughout the city.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

