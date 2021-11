Bird to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in shared environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the Company’s participation in the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference.

Travis VanderZanden, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Mountain Time (11:20 a.m. Eastern Time).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://ir.bird.co/. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

