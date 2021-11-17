Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bird Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDS   US09077J1079

BIRD GLOBAL, INC.

(BRDS)
Bird to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

11/17/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in shared environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the Company’s participation in the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference.

Travis VanderZanden, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Mountain Time (11:20 a.m. Eastern Time).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://ir.bird.co/. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About Bird
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 202 M - -
Net income 2021 -205 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 058 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
Travis VanderZanden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yibo Ling Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Fages Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Daniel Friedland Independent Director
