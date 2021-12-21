Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bird to Showcase e-Mobility Suite at CES® 2022

12/21/2021
Bird’s Suite of Eco-Friendly, Smart Micro-Electric Vehicles Aim to Transform Transportation Globally

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced its e-Mobility Suite will take center stage at the company’s immersive and engaging CES® 2022 booth. The eco-friendly vehicles - the new Bird e-Bike, the Bird Flex e-scooter and the children’s kick scooter, Birdie Glow - will be showcased in the Bird booth (#18749 in the Central Hall) in Las Vegas from January 5th - 8th, 2022.

Bird to Showcase e-Mobility Suite at CES® 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bird to Showcase e-Mobility Suite at CES® 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Effective climate action must bring eco-friendly behaviors into all aspects of our lives, including transportation,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products and Government Partnerships. “Given transportation is one of the leading contributors to carbon emissions, we are committed to electrifying it and making it more efficient and fun for everyone. Based on our learnings from hundreds of millions of shared Bird rides, we are bringing to market a robust offering of micro-electric vehicles that feature some of the industry’s most advanced technology innovations and aim to reduce reliance on gas-powered cars, all of which will be on display at CES® 2022.”

In addition to offering access to Bird’s e-Mobility Suite, the company’s 3,500 square foot interactive booth will feature illustrations of how its micro-electric vehicles are positively impacting the economies and carbon emissions of more than 350 cities globally. The world’s most eco-friendly scooter, the Bird Three, and Bird’s Smart Bikeshare vehicles will also be on display.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 202 M - -
Net income 2021 -205 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 041 M 2 041 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
Travis VanderZanden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yibo Ling Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Fages Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Daniel Friedland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIRD GLOBAL, INC.0.00%2 041
SHIMANO INC.32.99%25 881
POOL CORPORATION45.14%21 578
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-74.49%12 779
YAMAHA CORPORATION-6.92%8 334
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION23.44%7 110