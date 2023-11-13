Stock BIRK BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC
PDF Report : Birkenstock Holding plc

Birkenstock Holding plc Stock price

Equities

BIRK

JE00BS44BN30

Footwear

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 11:33:46 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Birkenstock Holding plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
38.81 USD -4.53% -6.93% 0.00%
02:05pm Safety testing group UL Solutions reveals revenue jump in US IPO filing RE
Nov. 07 Evercore ISI Starts Birkenstock Holding at Outperform With $47 Price Target MT
Financials

Sales 2023 * 1,475 M 1,577 M Sales 2024 * 1,715 M 1,833 M Capitalization 7,156 M 7,649 M
Net income 2023 * 110 M 118 M Net income 2024 * 170 M 182 M EV / Sales 2023 *
5,93x
Net Debt 2023 * 1,590 M 1,700 M Net Debt 2024 * 1,039 M 1,111 M EV / Sales 2024 *
4,78x
P/E ratio 2023 *
64,5x
P/E ratio 2024 *
42,5x
Employees 4,800
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 94.49%
Chart Birkenstock Holding plc

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Birkenstock Holding plc

Analyst Recommendations on Birkenstock Holding plc

Evercore ISI Starts Birkenstock Holding at Outperform With $47 Price Target MT
Birkenstock Shares Rise After Wall Street Firms Initiate Coverage MT
BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Birkenstock with Neutral Rating, $44 Price Target MT
William Blair Initiates Coverage on Birkenstock with Outperform Rating MT
Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Birkenstock With Hold Rating, $43 Price Target MT
Press releases Birkenstock Holding plc

BIRKENSTOCK PROGRESSES ITS DELEVERAGING PROGRAM AND UTILIZES THE NET IPO PROCEEDS FOR EARLY LOAN REPAYMENT REDUCING LEVERAGE BELOW 2.5X, AND COMMITS TO A LONG-TERM LEVERAGE RATIO TARGET BELOW 1.0X EQ
Birkenstock Holding plc: BIRKENSTOCK LEAVES ITS FOOTPRINT ON WALL STREET AND TRANSFORMS THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE EQ
BIRKENSTOCK : Invites NYC to Walk the Way Nature Intended With BIRKENFIELDS PU
News in other languages on Birkenstock Holding plc

Morning Briefing - International
PRESSESPIEGEL/Unternehmen
Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger halten sich zurück
Aktien New York: Träger Handelsverlauf
BIRKENSTOCK : BofA initie à 'neutre', vise 44 dollars
Quotes and Performance

1 day-5.07%
1 week-6.56%
Current month-0.92%
1 month+6.41%
Highs and lows

1 week
38.50
Extreme 38.5
42.96
1 month
35.83
Extreme 35.83
42.96
Current year
35.83
Extreme 35.83
42.96
1 year
35.83
Extreme 35.83
42.96
3 years
35.83
Extreme 35.83
42.96
5 years
35.83
Extreme 35.83
42.96
10 years
35.83
Extreme 35.83
42.96
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 38.56 -5.14% 439 669
23-11-10 40.65 +1.88% 1,095,406
23-11-09 39.90 -5.47% 1,338,537
23-11-08 42.21 -0.02% 608,859
23-11-07 42.22 +1.91% 442,826

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 11:01 am EST

Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc, formerly Birkenstock Holding Limited, is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. Birkenstock is a global brand that has developed a unisex portfolio of footbed-based products, anchored by its iconic Core Silhouettes, the Madrid, Arizona, Boston, Gizeh and Mayari. The Company manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for every day, leisure and work. The Company sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) (comprising sales made to established third-party store networks) and direct-to-consumer (DTC) (comprising sales made in globally owned online stores via the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores). The Company operates in four segments based on its regional hubs: Americas; Europe; Asia, the South Pacific, and Australia; and the Middle East, Africa, and India.
Sector
Footwear
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
38.10EUR
Average target price
43.35EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.79%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Footwear

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC Stock Birkenstock Holding plc
0.00% 7 635 M $
PUMA SE Stock PUMA SE
-6.70% 8 687 M $
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Stock Huali Industrial Group Company Limited
-12.80% 8 114 M $
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC. Stock Skechers U.S.A., Inc.
+17.99% 7 704 M $
CROCS, INC. Stock Crocs, Inc.
-27.77% 4 827 M $
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED Stock Relaxo Footwears Limited
-1.05% 2 696 M $
POU CHEN CORPORATION Stock Pou Chen Corporation
-14.91% 2 680 M $
BATA INDIA LIMITED Stock Bata India Limited
-4.83% 2 437 M $
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Stock Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited
-19.43% 1 869 M $
DR. MARTENS PLC Stock Dr. Martens plc
-43.23% 1 416 M $
Other Footwear
