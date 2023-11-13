|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|38.81 USD
|-4.53%
|-6.93%
|0.00%
|02:05pm
|Safety testing group UL Solutions reveals revenue jump in US IPO filing
|RE
|Nov. 07
|Evercore ISI Starts Birkenstock Holding at Outperform With $47 Price Target
|MT
|Sales 2023 *
|1,475 M 1,577 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,715 M 1,833 M
|Capitalization
|7,156 M 7,649 M
|Net income 2023 *
|110 M 118 M
|Net income 2024 *
|170 M 182 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
5,93x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|1,590 M 1,700 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1,039 M 1,111 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
4,78x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
64,5x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
42,5x
|Employees
|4,800
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|94.49%
More Fundamentals
|1 day
|-5.07%
|1 week
|-6.56%
|Current month
|-0.92%
|1 month
|+6.41%
1 week
38.50
42.96
1 month
35.83
42.96
Current year
35.83
42.96
1 year
35.83
42.96
3 years
35.83
42.96
5 years
35.83
42.96
10 years
35.83
42.96
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|38.56
|-5.14%
|439 669
|23-11-10
|40.65
|+1.88%
|1,095,406
|23-11-09
|39.90
|-5.47%
|1,338,537
|23-11-08
|42.21
|-0.02%
|608,859
|23-11-07
|42.22
|+1.91%
|442,826
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 11:01 am EST
Birkenstock Holding plc, formerly Birkenstock Holding Limited, is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. Birkenstock is a global brand that has developed a unisex portfolio of footbed-based products, anchored by its iconic Core Silhouettes, the Madrid, Arizona, Boston, Gizeh and Mayari. The Company manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for every day, leisure and work. The Company sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) (comprising sales made to established third-party store networks) and direct-to-consumer (DTC) (comprising sales made in globally owned online stores via the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores). The Company operates in four segments based on its regional hubs: Americas; Europe; Asia, the South Pacific, and Australia; and the Middle East, Africa, and India.
SectorFootwear
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
38.10EUR
Average target price
43.35EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.79%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|0.00%
|7 635 M $
|-6.70%
|8 687 M $
|-12.80%
|8 114 M $
|+17.99%
|7 704 M $
|-27.77%
|4 827 M $
|-1.05%
|2 696 M $
|-14.91%
|2 680 M $
|-4.83%
|2 437 M $
|-19.43%
|1 869 M $
|-43.23%
|1 416 M $