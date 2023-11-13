Birkenstock Holding plc, formerly Birkenstock Holding Limited, is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. Birkenstock is a global brand that has developed a unisex portfolio of footbed-based products, anchored by its iconic Core Silhouettes, the Madrid, Arizona, Boston, Gizeh and Mayari. The Company manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for every day, leisure and work. The Company sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) (comprising sales made to established third-party store networks) and direct-to-consumer (DTC) (comprising sales made in globally owned online stores via the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores). The Company operates in four segments based on its regional hubs: Americas; Europe; Asia, the South Pacific, and Australia; and the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Sector Footwear