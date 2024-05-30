UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Month of May 2024 Commission file number: 001-41836 Birkenstock Holding plc (Translation of registrant's name into English) 1-2 Berkeley Square London W1J 6EA United Kingdom (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Birkenstock Holding plc Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of March 31, 2024 and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 1

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of Euros) Notes March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 1,576,895 1,593,917 Intangible assets (other than goodwill) 1,676,609 1,705,736 Property, plant and equipment 6 303,871 286,053 Right-of-use assets 7 164,121 122,984 Other assets 50,621 38,234 Total non-current assets 3,772,117 3,746,924 Current assets Inventories 8 650,963 595,092 Right to return assets 1,395 1,132 Trade and other receivables 200,206 91,764 Current tax assets 9,734 10,361 Other current assets 37,650 37,789 Cash and cash equivalents 175,728 344,408 Total current assets 1,075,676 1,080,546 Total assets 4,847,793 4,827,470 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 9 - 182,721 Share premium 9 2,524,149 1,894,384 Treasury shares 9 (343,645 ) - Other capital reserve 9 69,092 65,394 Retained earnings 9 290,473 225,976 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9 14,033 32,114 Total shareholders' equity 2,554,102 2,400,589 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 11 1,298,763 1,815,695 Tax receivable agreement liability 12 345,302 - Lease liabilities 139,203 103,049 Provisions for employee benefits 2,923 2,716 Other provisions 2,088 2,074 Deferred tax liabilities 112,252 109,794 Deferred income 13 13,477 10,634 Other liabilities 4,927 4,338 Total non-current liabilities 1,918,935 2,048,300 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 11 29,105 37,343 Lease liabilities 34,136 27,010 Trade and other payables 121,323 123,012 Accrued liabilities 30,489 38,645 Other financial liabilities 4,542 7,085 Other provisions 21,320 36,495 Contract liabilities 9,878 7,018 Current tax liabilities 108,627 83,332 Deferred income 13 - 2,680 Other current liabilities 15,336 15,961 Total current liabilities 374,756 378,581 Total liabilities 2,293,691 2,426,881 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 4,847,793 4,827,470 2

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, (In thousands of Euros, except share and per share Notes 2024 2023 2024 2023 information) Revenue 14 481,244 395,683 784,168 644,173 Cost of sales 15 (210,084 ) (160,233 ) (328,140 ) (255,403 ) Gross profit 271,160 235,450 456,028 388,770 Operating expenses Selling and distribution expenses 15 (113,155 ) (86,748 ) (216,639 ) (172,867 ) General administration expenses 15 (19,986 ) (32,391 ) (54,377 ) (54,524 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (5,483 ) (16,924 ) (17,138 ) (47,754 ) Other income (expenses), net (25 ) 3,945 206 3,945 Profit from operations 132,511 103,332 168,080 117,570 Finance cost, net (27,389 ) (29,566 ) (63,439 ) (54,664 ) Profit before tax 105,122 73,766 104,641 62,906 Income tax benefit (expense) 16 (33,470 ) (24,373 ) (40,144 ) (22,699 ) Net profit 71,652 49,393 64,497 40,207 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit (loss) in subsequent periods (net of tax): Cumulative translation adjustment gain (loss) 20,015 (17,963 ) (17,601 ) (99,667 ) Net position of fair value changes of the 481 - (480 ) - cash flow hedge Other comprehensive income (loss) 20,496 (17,963 ) (18,081 ) (99,667 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 92,148 31,430 46,416 (59,460 ) Earnings per share Basic 17 0.38 0.27 0.34 0.22 Diluted 17 0.38 0.27 0.34 0.22 3

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Ordinary shares Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Number of Share Treasury Other Capital Cumulative Cash flow Shareholders' (In thousands of Euros, except share and per share Notes Amount Retained Earnings translation hedge information) shares Premium Shares Reserve adjustment reserve equity Balance at September 30, 2022 182,721,369 182,721 1,894,38 - - 150,954 129,759 - 2,357,819 4 Net profit - - - - - 40,207 - - 40,207 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - - (99,667 ) - (99,667 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - 40,207 (99,667 ) - (59,460 ) Equity-settledshare-based compensation expense 3,268 3,268 182,721,369 182,721 1,894,38 3,268 191,161 30,092 2,301,627 Balance at March 31, 2023 4 - - Balance at September 30, 2023 182,721,369 182,721 1,894,38 - 65,394 225,976 32,459 (345 ) 2,400,589 4 Net profit - - - - - 64,497 - - 64,497 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - - (17,601 ) (480 ) (18,081 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - 64,497 (17,601 ) (480 ) 46,416 Equity-settledshare-based compensation expense 18 - - - - 3,698 - - - 3,698 Conversion to no par value ordinary shares 9 - (182,721 ) 182,721 - - - - - - Shares re-purchased in consideration of TRA 12 (5,648,465 ) - - (343,645 ) - - - - (343,645 ) Issuance of share capital, net (of total transaction costs 10,752,688 - 447,044 - - - - - 447,044 €22.7 million) 9 187,825,592 2,524,14 (343,645 ) 69,092 290,473 14,858 (825 ) 2,554,102 Balance at March 31, 2024 - 9 4

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Successor Six months ended March 31, (In thousands of Euros) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit 64,497 40,207 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,384 40,574 Change in expected credit loss (128 ) 1,056 Finance cost, net 63,439 54,664 Net exchange differences 17,138 48,255 Non-cash operating items 2,394 3,380 Income tax expense 40,144 22,699 Income tax paid (10,153 ) 922 MIP personal income tax paid (11,426 ) - Changes in working capital: - Inventories (65,902 ) (89,079 ) - Right to return assets (278 ) 1,162 - Trade and other receivables (109,140 ) (111,436 ) - Trade and other payables 21 (3,649 ) - Accrued liabilities (7,809 ) 8,137 - Other current financial liabilities 863 (8,566 ) - Other current provision (14,982 ) (6,934 ) - Contract liabilities 2,874 2,096 - Prepayments (8,231 ) - - Other (6,094 ) 592 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,611 4,080 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 2,164 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34,931 ) (50,297 ) Purchases of intangible assets (2,303 ) (728 ) Proceeds from sale of assets - 556 Receipt of government grant 8,739 - Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (26,331 ) (50,469 ) Cash flows from financing activities IPO Proceeds, net (of underwriting commission fees €19.8 million) 449,214 - Repayment of loans and borrowings (525,278 ) (3,844 ) Interest paid (49,453 ) (58,632 ) Payments of lease liabilities (16,656 ) (13,664 ) Interest portion of lease liabilities (3,928 ) (2,364 ) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (146,101 ) (78,504 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (167,821 ) (124,893 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 344,408 307,078 Net foreign exchange difference (859 ) (10,522 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 175,728 171,663 5

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Organization and principal activities Birkenstock Holding plc (together with its subsidiaries referred to herein as the "Company" or "Birkenstock") was formed under the name of BK LC Lux Finco 2 S.à r.l. on February 19, 2021, as a limited liability company organized under Luxembourg law, with its business address at 40 Avenue Monterey, Luxembourg. On October 4, 2023, the Company converted to a public limited company organized under Jersey law and changed its name to Birkenstock Holding plc. The Company's current business address is 1-2 Berkeley Square, London W1J 6EA, United Kingdom. The Company is registered at the Jersey Financial Services Commission under number 148522. The Company's controlling shareholder is BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l. ("MidCo") and the Company's ultimate controlling shareholder is LC9 Caledonia AIV GP, LLP ("L Catterton"). The Company manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals and closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday leisure, and work. The Company operates in four operating segments based on its regional hubs: (1) Americas, (2) Europe, (3) Asia, the South Pacific, and Australia ("ASPA"), and (4) the Middle East, Africa, and India ("MEAI") (see Note 5 - Segment information for further details). All segments have the same operations. The Company sells its products through two main channels: business-to- business ("B2B") (comprising sales made to established third-party store networks), and direct-to-consumer ("DTC") (comprising sales made on globally owned online stores via the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores). Seasonality Revenue of our products are affected by a seasonal pattern that is driven in large part by the weather given the nature of our product mix. The seasonal nature of our business is similar across geographies and sales channels with B2B seeing an increase in revenue in the spring months, while revenue in the DTC channel increasing in the summer. Between October and March, we manufacture our products for the B2B channel, and during the first few months of the calendar year, we rely on our built-up inventory for our revenue to B2B partners. Starting in April and during the warmer months of the year, demand for our products from the DTC channel increases. While these consumer buying patterns lead to a natural seasonality in revenue, unseasonable weather could significantly affect revenue and profitability. Our geographical breadth, customer diversity and our strategic focus on expanding certain product categories and entering new territory helps to mitigate part of the effect of seasonality on results of operations. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Basis of preparation and consolidation These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Company's Audit Committee on May 30, 2024. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB"). These interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB, taking into account the recommendations of the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for derivative financial instruments and the initial recognition of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination which are recorded at fair value. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of Birkenstock Holding plc and its subsidiaries. All intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise indicated. 6

(effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024). Amendments to IAS 1 - Classification of Liabilities as current or non-current (effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024). 7