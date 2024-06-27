June 26 (Reuters) - German sandal maker Birkenstock said on Wednesday it has priced a $756 million secondary offering by an entity affiliated with L Catterton at $54 apiece.

U.S. private equity firm L Catterton, backed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault and luxury goods giant LVMH , is looking to reduce its stake to 73.2% from 81.1% in the German firm.

Birkenstock is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by L Catterton, the footwear brand said in a statement.

In May, Birkenstock raised its annual revenue and core profit forecasts, betting on full-price selling and strong demand for its cork-based sandals and newer closed-toe styles mainly at its own stores. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)