May 30 (Reuters) - Birkenstock raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, as the German sandal maker bets on benefits from full-price selling and strong demand for its closed-toe silhouettes and cork-based sandals.

The company now expects fiscal 2024 revenue between 1.77 billion euros ($1.91 billion) and 1.78 billion euros, compared with its prior forecast of 1.74 billion euros to 1.76 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)