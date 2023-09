Birla Cable Limited is an India-based manufacturer of telecommunication cables. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cables comprising telecommunications cables, other types of wires and cables and others. The Company offers a portfolio of copper and fiber optic cables under its umbrella. The Company's fiber optic cable products include Central-tube Unarmoured Cable, Multi-tube Single Sheath Unarmoured Cable, Multi-tube Double Sheath Unarmoured Cable, Multi-tube Double Layer Unarmoured Cable, Central-tube Steel Tape Armoured Cable, Multi-tube Single Sheath Armoured Cable and others. Its specialty cable products include Stainless Steel Wire Armoured Tactical Cable, Fibre to Antenna, RG 6-75 OHM COAXIAL CABLE, 4 Pair UTP CAT 5e Cable, 4 Pair FTP CAT 5e Cable, 4 Pair SFTP CAT 5e Cable and others. Its telecom fiber accessories products include Fibre Connector Series-LC, Fibre Connector Series-SC, Fibre Connector Series-FC and ST and others.