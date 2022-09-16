Birla : ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF AGM

BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED

CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334

Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1, R.N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata 700 001

Ph- (033) 66166729/6737; Fax- (033) 22487988/2872

Email: investorsgrievance@birlacorp.com, Website: www.birlacorporation.com

Addendum to the Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 forming part of the Notice

dated 8th August, 2022 convening the 102nd Annual General Meeting of the Company

Birla Corporation Limited ('Company') had issued the Notice dated 8th August, 2022 convening the 102nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) at Kalpataru Uttam Mancha, 10/1/1, Monohar Pukur Road, Kolkata -700 026.

The Company would like to disclose the following additional information in the Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 forming part of the Notice of 102nd AGM in respect of Item No. 4 for re-appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Item No. 4

As set out at Item No. 4 of the AGM Notice, Messrs. V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.109208W), Statutory Auditors of the Company, is sought to be re-appointed for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of this 102nd (Hundred and Second) Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 107th (Hundred and Seventh) Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027, including authority to the Board of Directors to fix of their remuneration.

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has approved the remuneration of

31,00,000/- (Rupees thirty one lakhs only) plus travelling and other incidental expenses incurred for carrying out statutory audit, to be paid to Messrs. V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the financial year 2022-23. The remuneration proposed to be paid to the Statutory Auditors would be in line with the existing remuneration and shall be commensurate with the services to be rendered by them during their tenure.

The remuneration payable to the Statutory Auditors for the remaining tenure of the proposed re-appointment will be subsequently determined by the Board as per the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The aforesaid communication forms as integral part of the AGM Notice and is also available on the Company's website at www.birlacorporation.com, website of the Stock Exchanges i.e BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively.

The Notice of AGM hereinafter shall be read in conjunction with this communication.

All other content of the Notice of AGM, save and except as modified by the aforesaid communication or any additional information provided by the Company in the aforesaid communication with respect to the Notice of AGM shall remain unchanged.