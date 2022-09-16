Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Birla Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500335   INE340A01012

BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED

(500335)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
1108.50 INR   +0.72%
10:30aBIRLA : Addendum to the notice of agm
PU
09/08Aditya Birla Fashion Gets SEBI Exemption for Investment by GIC Affiliate
MT
09/05BIRLA : Newspaper advertisement dated 3rd september, 2022 regarding the notice of agm, book closure, record date and e-voting information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Birla : ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF AGM

09/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED

CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334

Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1, R.N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata 700 001

Ph- (033) 66166729/6737; Fax- (033) 22487988/2872

Email: investorsgrievance@birlacorp.com, Website: www.birlacorporation.com

Addendum to the Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 forming part of the Notice

dated 8th August, 2022 convening the 102nd Annual General Meeting of the Company

Birla Corporation Limited ('Company') had issued the Notice dated 8th August, 2022 convening the 102nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) at Kalpataru Uttam Mancha, 10/1/1, Monohar Pukur Road, Kolkata -700 026.

The Company would like to disclose the following additional information in the Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 forming part of the Notice of 102nd AGM in respect of Item No. 4 for re-appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Item No. 4

As set out at Item No. 4 of the AGM Notice, Messrs. V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.109208W), Statutory Auditors of the Company, is sought to be re-appointed for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of this 102nd (Hundred and Second) Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 107th (Hundred and Seventh) Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027, including authority to the Board of Directors to fix of their remuneration.

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has approved the remuneration of

  • 31,00,000/- (Rupees thirty one lakhs only) plus travelling and other incidental expenses incurred for carrying out statutory audit, to be paid to Messrs. V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the financial year 2022-23. The remuneration proposed to be paid to the Statutory Auditors would be in line with the existing remuneration and shall be commensurate with the services to be rendered by them during their tenure.

The remuneration payable to the Statutory Auditors for the remaining tenure of the proposed re-appointment will be subsequently determined by the Board as per the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The aforesaid communication forms as integral part of the AGM Notice and is also available on the Company's website at www.birlacorporation.com, website of the Stock Exchanges i.e BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively.

The Notice of AGM hereinafter shall be read in conjunction with this communication.

All other content of the Notice of AGM, save and except as modified by the aforesaid communication or any additional information provided by the Company in the aforesaid communication with respect to the Notice of AGM shall remain unchanged.

Registered Office:

By Order of the Board

Birla Building,

9/1, R.N. Mukherjee Road,

Sd/-

Kolkata - 700 001

Manoj Kumar Mehta

CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334

Company Secretary & Legal Head

Email: investorsgrievance@birlacorp.com

Website: www.birlacorporation.com

Dated: 16th September, 2022

Place: Kolkata

Disclaimer

Birla Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED
10:30aBIRLA : Addendum to the notice of agm
PU
09/08Aditya Birla Fashion Gets SEBI Exemption for Investment by GIC Affiliate
MT
09/05BIRLA : Newspaper advertisement dated 3rd september, 2022 regarding the notice of agm, boo..
PU
09/05Birla to Expand Cement Production Capacity to 30 Million Tons by 2030
MT
09/01BIRLA : Closure of operations of any unit/division
PU
09/01Birla Corporation Limited Permanently Closes the Manufacturing Establishment
CI
08/31Birla Corporation Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March, 20..
CI
08/31Aditya Birla Fashion's Stake Sale to GIC Unit Gets Competition Panel Nod
MT
08/30Rajkamal Synthetics Appoints New CFO
MT
08/29BIRLA : Financial Year 2021-22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 87 634 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
Net income 2023 3 409 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2023 33 149 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 83 475 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 184
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Birla Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 108,50 INR
Average target price 1 325,29 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arvind Pathak Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Aditya Saraogi Chief Financial Officer
Harsh Vardhan Lodha Non-Executive Chairman
Manoj Kumar Mehta Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Dhruba Narayan Ghosh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED-21.95%1 070
HOLCIM LTD-2.80%28 628
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.31%23 506
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-34.75%12 374
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-11.39%10 809
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-39.40%10 033