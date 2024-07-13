Birla Corporation Limited
Corporate Office:
1, Shakespeare Sarani,
A.C. Market (2nd Floor), Kolkata 700 071
P: 033 6603 3300-02
F: +91 332288 4426
E: Coordinator@birlacorp.com
13th July, 2024
Corporate Relationship Department
Manager
BSE Limited
Listing Department
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Rotunda Building,
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400 051
Scrip Code: 500335
Scrip Symbol: BIRLACORPN
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement regarding the Notice of 104th Annual General
Meeting, Book Closure, Record Date and remote e-Voting information
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper publications made on 13th July, 2024 in "Financial Express" (English, All India edition) and "Aajkaal" (Bengali, Kolkata edition), regarding the Notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, the 5th day of August, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) at Gyan Manch, 11, Pretoria Street, Kolkata - 700071, Book Closure, Record Date and remote e-Voting information.
The aforesaid information has also been uploaded on the Website of the Company at www.birlacorporation.com.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED
MANOJDigitally signed by MANOJ MEHTA
MEHTA Date: 2024.07.13 13:39:51 +05'30'
(MANOJ KUMAR MEHTA) Company Secretary & Legal Head
Encl: As above
Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1 R. N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata-700001 | CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334 | | www.birlacorporation.com|
P: 033 6616 6745/6826; +91 33 2248 2872/7983
BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED
CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334
Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1, R.N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata-700 001
Ph: 033 6616 6745/6826; Fax: +91 33 2248 2872/7983 Email: investorsgrievance@birlacorp.com
NOTICE OF 104TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, BOOK CLOSURE,
RECORD DATE AND REMOTE E-VOTING INFORMATIONNollce is hereby given 1"81 lhe 104th (HunI lhOCoolpanywlll be helClon Mon<_lay2c_slhaugust. 2024="" al="">
- m (1ST) oi Cyan MMeh, 11, Preto,la Street Kolkala • 700 07 1 10 lren$&ct U,e bu!iness(es).assetoo1lnlhONolicocooven1ng1heAGM.
BOOK CLOSURE, RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND
Notice is further given that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the Register of Members of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 to Monday, 5th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend of ₹10/- per equity share (100%), subject to approval of the Members at the AGM.

The Company has fixed Monday, 29th July, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for determining the entitlement of Members to dividend.
BOOK CLOSURE,RECORDDATE ANDDIVIDENDN<>1lce Is rur1her 9Ml" tool purwant to SecllM 91 ol tt-e Companies Acl, 2013 ("Act") read with Companies (Management and Adminisuabon) Rulo,;, 2014 and Regula,lon 42 ol the Securities and Exchange ll ('Usllng Reglllaoons·). Ille Reg,ster of Members enC-Ofrc)any shall remain -ed from T""sday. 301h July, 202◄ to Monday, 5th Augu>L 2024 (bolh day$ lndusl14)!OfIllepurp0$8 olACM and paymentolll<_vklend40_l10 per="" equllyshare="" _28_10025_29_.="" sulljecttoapprovalofthe="" members="" etthe="">
Tho Company has fixed Monday 291/l July 2024 os 1lltl 'Recool Date· fo, delermm,ng 1111titlemenl ol MembEn t<> dlvlden
REMOTEE-VOTINO
In complianoowiththeprovisions orSeetlon108ollh&ACltoad with Rule 20ofthe Compc111ies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 Sec;retarial Standard on Geno(SS-2) ,swoo by the lnsbllte ol C of lhe Ll•ling R09ulations. Members hev& bean provided lhe faeility to cast lholr votes onauU'l(lrosoMlons S-Otforth,nlheNob<:e oftheAGM using an -electron,C voting .system i,e remole e-Vohng. The Company has engaged theS8'lleesofCOSLfOfpmvldtJ1gloelhlyfor remote cNotlJlg. Thevoi.,g rights ol Momben; shal be in propor1ion 1o lhe equdy shares held by lhem in the pa,d,up equ,ty sharecap,tal ot Ille Company as on Monday. �hJ,:,ty. 2024 ('cul• offdate·�
The remote &-Voling commenoe• on Ftlday, 2nd August 2024 al 9.00 a m (1ST) and onds on Su,lday, 4th August, 2024 at S.OOp.m (1ST) Mombers may cast lhel, VQles eleetrorncally during this peri<>d The remote e-VQting module shal be dlsonted by COSL tN>rcaftor
The laclldy fo, votlog through Ballol/POlllng pi,per shall be made available at Ille AGM and only tllo•e members""'"ere atiending lheAGM and have r><>t casltheif vote by roml>lo <1-Vobng shall be .ibl" to cast their vole at the AGM U,rough Ballot/Polling paper The Members who have cast their vote by remote &-Voling priorto tho AGM may also attf)fl(I thoAGM but snail not be enJJlledtocast U>otrvoto again
A pe1$0n, ""1ose name ap1)ears ir, the Register of l.4embe<$1Beneficlal Owners. as on thOcut-offdaleLe. Mooday. 29111 July, 2024 shall onlybe enhUod to avnll u,e faolloly of remote e-Voting.,. wel •• VQting al the A(lM thtoogh BRllo
In case of any querieslgtlevMCe$ relating to ren>o:e &-Vo11r,g, !he rnembef may oonlael Mr. Ralesh Calvi. Sr. Manago,, CDSL. A Wrt,g, 25th Ftoor. Marathon
F111u,ex, Mafatlal M,11 Compounds. N M Joi>ho Marg Lower Pare! (Easl), Mumb1tl 400013, or....,Clan email 10 helpdesl<.ovow,g@lxlsMd,a.oon,°' caUattoll freeno.
1000225533.
FO< BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED
Sd/,
Place Kolk81a
MANOJ KUMAR MEHTA
Dated: 12th July, 2024
Company Socrotary & Logal Hoad
