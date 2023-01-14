Birla : Shareholders meeting

This is for your information and records.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of the proceedings of Postal Ballot Notice dated 5th December, 2022.

Sub: Information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of Postal Ballot

Birla Corporation Limited

Corporate Office:

1, Shakespeare Sarani,

A.C. Market (2nd Floor), Kolkata 700 071

P: 033 6603 3300-02

F: +91 332288 4426

E: Coordinator@birlacorp.com

SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS OF THE POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE DATED 5TH DECEMBER, 2022

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ("SS-2"), to the extent applicable and other applicable laws and regulations, if any, voting through Postal Ballot (including remote e-voting) was conducted by the Company for obtaining approval of the Shareholders on the following Ordinary Resolutions appended below as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 5th December, 2022:

Item No. Description

Appointment of Shri Sandip Ghose (DIN: 08526143) as Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st December, 2022. Appointment of Shri Sandip Ghose (DIN: 08526143) as Wholetime Director of the Company for the period from 1st December, 2022 to 31st December, 2022. Appointment of Shri Sandip Ghose (DIN: 08526143) as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st January, 2023.

The Company had engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited, ("CDSL") as its agency for providing remote e-voting facility to the Members of the Company. The voting rights of the Members were in proportion to their holding of Equity Shares with the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on Friday, 9th December, 2022 ("Cut-off date"). The period of voting through Postal Ballot and remote e-voting commenced on Friday, 16th December, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. (IST) and ended on Saturday, 14th January, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (IST).

Shri Anil Kumar Murarka, LLB, Company Secretary in Wholetime Practice, was appointed as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot including remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

The results of the Postal Ballot shall be declared on or before Tuesday, 17th January, 2023 by 5.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.

The said results along with Scrutinizer Report will be displayed at the Registered Office as well as the Corporate Office of the Company. A copy of the results will also be forwarded to CDSL for displaying the same on its website, www.evotingindia.com and will also be displayed on the

Company's website, www.birlacorporation.com. MANOJ by MANOJ MEHTA Digitally signed MEHTA Date: 2023.01.14 18:56:24 +05'30'

Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1 R. N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata-700001 | CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334 | | www.birlacorporation.com|

P: 033 6616 6745/6826; +91 33 2248 2872/7983