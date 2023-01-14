Advanced search
    500335   INE340A01012

BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED

(500335)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
976.40 INR   -0.61%
11:10aBirla : Shareholders meeting
PU
01/08Aditya Birla Fashion Plans to Raise INR5 Billion Via Issue of Debentures
MT
01/06Banks not keen to fund India's Vodafone Idea before capital hike - sources
RE
Birla : Shareholders meeting

01/14/2023 | 11:10am EST
Birla Corporation Limited

Corporate Office:

1, Shakespeare Sarani,

A.C. Market (2nd Floor), Kolkata 700 071

P: 033 6603 3300-02

F: +91 332288 4426

E: Coordinator@birlacorp.com

Ref. No. BCL/10

14th January, 2023

Corporate Relationship Department

Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Rotunda Building,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400 051

Scrip Code: 500335

Scrip Code: BIRLACORPN

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of Postal Ballot

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of the proceedings of Postal Ballot Notice dated 5th December, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED

MANOJ MEHTA

Digitally signed by

MANOJ MEHTA Date: 2023.01.14 18:55:44 +05'30'

(MANOJ KUMAR MEHTA) Company Secretary & Legal Head

Encl: As above

Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1 R. N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata-700001 | CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334 | | www.birlacorporation.com|

P: 033 6616 6745/6826; +91 33 2248 2872/7983

Birla Corporation Limited

Corporate Office:

1, Shakespeare Sarani,

A.C. Market (2nd Floor), Kolkata 700 071

P: 033 6603 3300-02

F: +91 332288 4426

E: Coordinator@birlacorp.com

SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS OF THE POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE DATED 5TH DECEMBER, 2022

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ("SS-2"), to the extent applicable and other applicable laws and regulations, if any, voting through Postal Ballot (including remote e-voting) was conducted by the Company for obtaining approval of the Shareholders on the following Ordinary Resolutions appended below as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 5th December, 2022:

Item No.

Description

  1. Appointment of Shri Sandip Ghose (DIN: 08526143) as Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st December, 2022.
  2. Appointment of Shri Sandip Ghose (DIN: 08526143) as Wholetime Director of the Company for the period from 1st December, 2022 to 31st December, 2022.
  3. Appointment of Shri Sandip Ghose (DIN: 08526143) as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st January, 2023.

The Company had engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited, ("CDSL") as its agency for providing remote e-voting facility to the Members of the Company. The voting rights of the Members were in proportion to their holding of Equity Shares with the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on Friday, 9th December, 2022 ("Cut-off date"). The period of voting through Postal Ballot and remote e-voting commenced on Friday, 16th December, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. (IST) and ended on Saturday, 14th January, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (IST).

Shri Anil Kumar Murarka, LLB, Company Secretary in Wholetime Practice, was appointed as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot including remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

The results of the Postal Ballot shall be declared on or before Tuesday, 17th January, 2023 by 5.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.

The said results along with Scrutinizer Report will be displayed at the Registered Office as well as the Corporate Office of the Company. A copy of the results will also be forwarded to CDSL for displaying the same on its website, www.evotingindia.com and will also be displayed on the

Company's website, www.birlacorporation.com.

MANOJ

by MANOJ MEHTA

Digitally signed

MEHTA

Date: 2023.01.14

18:56:24 +05'30'

Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1 R. N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata-700001 | CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334 | | www.birlacorporation.com|

P: 033 6616 6745/6826; +91 33 2248 2872/7983

Birla Corporation Limited

Corporate Office:

1, Shakespeare Sarani,

A.C. Market (2nd Floor), Kolkata 700 071

P: 033 6603 3300-02

F: +91 332288 4426

E: Coordinator@birlacorp.com

The voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of Listing Regulations and the Scrutinizer Report, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 will be submitted in due course within the stipulated time.

For BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED

MANOJ MEHTA

Digitally signed by

MANOJ MEHTA Date: 2023.01.14 18:56:47 +05'30'

MANOJ KUMAR MEHTA

Company Secretary & Legal Head

Registered Office: Birla Building, 9/1 R. N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata-700001 | CIN: L01132WB1919PLC003334 | | www.birlacorporation.com|

P: 033 6616 6745/6826; +91 33 2248 2872/7983

Disclaimer

Birla Corporation Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 16:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
