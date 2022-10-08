Birla Tyres : CIRP - others

BTL/SE/Reg. 30/2022-2023 October 08, 2022 BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring, "Exchange Plaza", Rotunda Building, Plot no. C/1, G. Block Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400001 BSE Scrip Code - 542932 NSE Symbol - BIRLATYRE

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

Dear Sir(s) / Madam(s),

In continuation to our letters dated June 01, 2022, June 29, 2022 and September 23, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the revised List of Creditors along with amount claimed and admitted in respect of the claims received till September 27, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Birla Tyres Limited

SAURABHDigitally signed by

SAURABH MANTRI

MANTRI Date: 2022.10.08 13:43:19 +05'30'

Saurabh Mantri

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Issued with approval of Mr. Seikh Abdul Salam,

Resolution Professional

IBBI Reg. No.: IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N00250/2019-2020/12966

Encl: As above