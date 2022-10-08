Birla Tyres : CIRP - others

|
BTL/SE/Reg. 30/2022-2023
October 08, 2022
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
First Floor, New Trading Ring,
"Exchange Plaza",
Rotunda Building,
Plot no. C/1, G. Block
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400001
BSE Scrip Code - 542932
NSE Symbol - BIRLATYRE
Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
Dear Sir(s) / Madam(s),
In continuation to our letters dated June 01, 2022, June 29, 2022 and September 23, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the revised List of Creditors along with amount claimed and admitted in respect of the claims received till September 27, 2022.
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Birla Tyres Limited
SAURABHDigitally signed by
SAURABH MANTRI
MANTRI Date: 2022.10.08 13:43:19 +05'30'
Saurabh Mantri
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Issued with approval of Mr. Seikh Abdul Salam,
Resolution Professional
IBBI Reg. No.: IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N00250/2019-2020/12966
Encl: As above
P + 91 33 2262 4355/ 57/ 58
Birla Tyres Limited
E: corporate@birlatyre.com
Registered & Corporate Office:
W: www.birlatyre.com
8th floor, Birla Building, 9/1, R. N. Mukherjee Road
CIN - L25209WB2018PLC228915
Kolkata - 700 001
