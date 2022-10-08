Advanced search
    542932   INE0AEJ01013

BIRLA TYRES LIMITED

(542932)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
4.960 INR   +4.86%
01:52pBirla Tyres : CIRP - others
PU
08/15Birla Tyres : CIRP - others
PU
08/15Birla Tyres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Birla Tyres : CIRP - others

10/08/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
BTL/SE/Reg. 30/2022-2023

October 08, 2022

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring,

"Exchange Plaza",

Rotunda Building,

Plot no. C/1, G. Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

BSE Scrip Code - 542932

NSE Symbol - BIRLATYRE

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

Dear Sir(s) / Madam(s),

In continuation to our letters dated June 01, 2022, June 29, 2022 and September 23, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the revised List of Creditors along with amount claimed and admitted in respect of the claims received till September 27, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Birla Tyres Limited

SAURABHDigitally signed by

SAURABH MANTRI

MANTRI Date: 2022.10.08 13:43:19 +05'30'

Saurabh Mantri

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Issued with approval of Mr. Seikh Abdul Salam,

Resolution Professional

IBBI Reg. No.: IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N00250/2019-2020/12966

Encl: As above

P + 91 33 2262 4355/ 57/ 58

Birla Tyres Limited

E: corporate@birlatyre.com

Registered & Corporate Office:

W: www.birlatyre.com

8th floor, Birla Building, 9/1, R. N. Mukherjee Road

CIN - L25209WB2018PLC228915

Kolkata - 700 001

Disclaimer

Birla Tyres Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
