    BSOFT   INE836A01035

BIRLASOFT LIMITED

(BSOFT)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
280.45 INR   -0.95%
01:52aBirlasoft : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/16CARE Affirms AA Rating on Birlasoft's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
09/08Tranche Update on Birlasoft Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 23, 2022.
CI
Birlasoft : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/14/2022 | 01:52am EDT
October 14, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400001.

Mumbai - 400051.

Scrip ID: BSOFT

Symbol: BSOFT

Scrip Code: 532400

Series: EQ

Kind Attn: The Manager,

Kind Attn: The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

Subject:- Birlasoft Q2FY23 Earnings Conference Call on October 21, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company's Q2FY23 Earnings Conference Call is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2022, at 19:00 hours IST (07:00 P.M.); Hong Kong / Singapore - 21:30 hours; London 14:30 hours; New York 9:30 hours.

The requisite details for the same are as follows:

Universal Dial In

India

+91 22 6280 1179

India

+91 22 7115 8840

India National Toll Free

India

1 800 120 1221

International Toll Free

Argentina

0080014243444

Australia

1800053698

Belgium

0080014243444

Canada

01180014243444

China

4008428405

France

0800914745

Germany

0080014243444

Hong Kong

800964448

Italy

0080014243444

Japan

00531161110

Netherlands

08000229808

Poland

008001124248

Singapore

8001012045

South Korea

00180014243444

Sweden

0080014243444

Thailand

00180014243444

UK

08081011573

USA

18667462133

International Toll

Hong Kong

+852 30186877

Japan

+81 345899421

Singapore

+65 31575746

South Africa

+27 110623033

UK

+44 2034785524

USA

+1 3233868721

Playback Start Date:

21th Oct 2022

Playback Code: 36672

Playback End Date:

24th Oct 2022

Dial-in Number: India (+91 22 71945757)

India (+91 22 66635757)

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Birlasoft Limited

Sneha Padve

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Birlasoft Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
