Bisalloy Steel : 2022 Financial Report

Directors' Report
For the year ended 30 June 2022
Your Directors submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2022.
Directors
The names and details of the Company's Directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are as follows. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.
Mr David Balkin AM
BSc, Civil engineering (WITS), MBA (Harvard)
Chairman
Skills and Experience:
Mr Balkin brings extensive knowledge and understanding of global basic materials industries through 25 years as a consultant, senior partner and leader of McKinsey & Company's global basic materials practice. He is also an experienced director and chairman of a number of private companies where he actively advises and supports management to improve shareholder returns and build more sustainable businesses.
Term of office:
Appointed as Director and Chairman on 27 November 2020. Last re-elected on November 2021 and subject to re-election by rotation in October 2022.
Board Committees:
Audit and Risk Committee
Nominations and Remuneration Committee
Other Directorships:
RIS Safety Pty Ltd, Chairman
RP Infrastructure Pty Ltd, Chairman
Commitworks Pty Ltd, Director
Mr Rowan Melrose
B.E (Hons), M.App.Sc,
MBA
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Skills and Experience:
Mr Melrose is an experienced executive with an extensive background in mining services, mining consumables, operations and manufacturing.
Mr Melrose has successfully worked and managed businesses in Australia, SE Asia, China, India, and New Zealand, including most recently as Executive General Manager of Bradken Limited's Mineral Processing and Fixed Plant division.
Mr Melrose holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science from the University of NSW as well as a Master of Business Administration from Wollongong University.
Term of office:
Appointed as CEO and Managing Director 01 March 2022. As the Managing Director he is not subject to re-election by rotation.
Other Directorships:
Nil
Mr Ian Greenyer
B Sc (Hons)
Non-executive Director
Skills and Experience:
Mr Greenyer brings significant financial and business analysis and improvement skills, through 27 years as an independent consultant, actively identifying and effecting change in small and medium sized companies operating in a broad range of business sectors based in Australia. These activities flowed from a background as an actuary, investment analyst and stockbroker.
Term of office:
Appointed as Director on 27 November 2020. Last re-elected in November 2021.
Board Committees:
Audit and Risk Committee
Nominations and Remuneration Committee
Other Directorships:
Nil
Mr Michael Gundy
MBA, B Bus, Assoc Dip Metallurgy
Non-executive Director
Skills and Experience:
Mr Gundy is an experienced executive with 34 years of steel industry experience spread across Australia, S.E. Asia, New Zealand, and the United States. In his career Mr Gundy has been involved in profitably growing businesses, opening new markets, developing distribution channels and business restructuring.
Term of office:
Appointed as Director on 27 November 2020. Last re-elected in November 2021 and subject to re-election by rotation in October 2022.
Board Committees:
Audit and Risk Committee
Nominations and Remuneration Committee
Other Directorships:
Nil
Mr Glenn Cooper
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Skills and Experience:
Mr Cooper has an engineering background and over 25 years' experience as a senior executive in the mining, construction, transport and quarrying industries. He is an experienced senior executive across all business functions including sales, aftermarket, distribution and market development.
Glenn has held previous senior executive roles at regional and global levels for major global OEM's and manufacturers. Mr Cooper was a Director of Bisalloy Steel Group's majority owned businesses
PT Bima Bisalloy and Bisalloy Thailand. Mr Cooper was also Vice-Chairman of the Group's Co-operative Joint Venture, Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) Steel Plate Co., Limited.
Term of office:
Mr Cooper was appointed CEO Australia in November 2019 before being appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on 6 July 2020. Mr. Cooper left the business on 16 December 2021.
Other Directorships:
Nil
Mr Bernard Landy
Non-executive Director
Skills and Experience:
Mr Landy has more than 40 years of experience working as a steel industry executive in Australia, ASEAN and China; including almost seven years based in Shanghai where he successfully led BlueScope China's steel and building products manufacturing businesses. At board level, highlights include: chair and director of the Australian Steel Institute, chair and director of the Bureau of Steel Manufacturers of Australia and director of several BHP and BlueScope international subsidiaries. He is also currently an advisory board member of Swinburne University's Centre for Smart Infrastructure and Digital Construction.
Term of office:
Appointed as Director on 01 March 2022 and subject to re-election October 2022.
Board Committees:
Audit and Risk Committee
Nominations and Remuneration Committee
Other Directorships:
Nil
Company Secretary
Mr Carl Bowdler
B Bus, FCPA, MAICD
Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Skills and Experience:
Appointed in November 2021. Mr Bowdler is a Fellow of CPA Australia with over 25 years' experience in senior roles with strategic, financial, and operational responsibilities. Those roles include the CFO roles at Tribe Breweries, Kollaras & Co and Hagemeyer Brands Australia. Mr Bowdler is a Director of Bisalloy Steel Groups majority owned businesses - PT Bima and Bisalloy Thailand.
Mr Luke Beale
B Comm, MBA, ACA,
GAICD
Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Skills and Experience:
Appointed in April 2018. Mr Beale is a Chartered Accountant with 21 years professional experience working in senior financial positions with listed companies in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.
Mr Beale was a Director of Bisalloy Steel Group's majority owned businesses - PT Bima Bisalloy and Bisalloy Thailand. Mr Beale was also Financial Supervisor of the Group's Co-operative Joint Venture, Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) Steel Plate Co., Limited. Mr Beale resigned on 21 July 2021 and his last day with Bisalloy was 12 October 2021.
Interests in shares of the company and related bodies corporate
As at the date of this report, the interests of the Directors in the shares of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited were:
Number of
Ordinary
Shares
D Balkin
7,781,095
I Greenyer
100,000
M Gundy
64,157
B Landy
2,500
G Cooper
Nil
R Melrose
Nil
Dividends
Cents
$'000
Final dividend for FY22 recommended on ordinary shares
(fully franked)
9.0
4,238
FY22 Interim Dividend paid in the year
4.5
2,104
FY21 Final Dividend paid in the year
9.0
4,147
Principal activities
The principal activity of the Group during the financial year was the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates ("Q&T plate").
Operating and financial Review
Operations
audit for ISO14001 (Environment Management) and ISO45001 (Safety Management Systems), with zero non-conformances.
Bisalloy Steels is Australia's only processor of quenched and tempered high strength, abrasion resistant and armour grade alloyed steel plates. Bisalloy distributes wear and structural grade plates through both distributors and directly to select manufacturers and end users in Australia and internationally. For armour grade steels, Bisalloy exclusively deals directly with select companies.
Group
Bisalloy Steel Group comprises Bisalloy Steels Pty Ltd in Australia, the majority owned distribution businesses in Indonesia (PT Bima Bisalloy) and Thailand (Bisalloy (Thailand) Co Limited) and the investment in the Chinese Co-operative Joint Venture (CJV) - Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) Steel Plate Co, Ltd.
Bisalloy has delivered a strong performance in FY22, consolidating the foundations we have put in place to create a stronger and more resilient business. We've continued our reset of the business, installed new leadership including the appointment of Mr Rowan Melrose as CEO and Managing Director. We are accelerating our review of our strategy for growth to create long term value for our stakeholders over the cycle.
The Bisalloy Group experienced one Lost Time Injury for the H1 which was an upgrade of a minor injury in the previous financial year (FY21) and have recorded nil Lost Time Injuries in H2. Our All-Injury frequency is trending down. The balance of the Group in Thailand, Indonesia and China experienced no Lost Time Injuries. Bisalloy Australia performed strongly in our surveillance
Bisalloy's unique stand-alone heat treatment facility at Unanderra, near Wollongong, is a highly automated and efficient operation providing a relatively low-cost base, allowing it to compete with a variety of imported products. During
the twelve months ended 30 June 2022 Bisalloy utilised greenfeed steel supply mainly from neighbouring BlueScope Steel in Wollongong, complimented with selected supply from international greenfeed suppliers, including the CJV.
Financial review
Operating results
The Group's net profit for the year after income tax was $15,403,000 (2021: $8,954,000).
The profit increase was primarily driven by an increase in domestic Australian margins along with increased margins in Indonesia and Thailand. Export sales from Australia were higher in FY22, as were domestic sales in China. Overhead savings relative to the previous year were also achieved.
Operating results are summarised as follows:
2022
Profit
Revenue after tax
$'000 $'000
Operating Segments
Australia
102,386
13,201
Overseas
19,769
3,054
122,155
16,255
Consolidated entity adjustments
(4,328)
(852)
Consolidated entity revenue and profit after tax for the year
117,827
15,403
Shareholder returns
The Board has decided to pay a final dividend of 9.0 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2022.
