Bisalloy Steel : 2022 Financial Report

Bisalloy Steel Group comprises Bisalloy Steels Pty Ltd in Australia, the majority owned distribution businesses in Indonesia (PT Bima Bisalloy) and Thailand (Bisalloy (Thailand) Co Limited) and the investment in the Chinese Co-operative Joint Venture (CJV) - Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) Steel Plate Co, Ltd.

Bisalloy has delivered a strong performance in FY22, consolidating the foundations we have put in place to create a stronger and more resilient business. We've continued our reset of the business, installed new leadership including the appointment of Mr Rowan Melrose as CEO and Managing Director. We are accelerating our review of our strategy for growth to create long term value for our stakeholders over the cycle.

The Bisalloy Group experienced one Lost Time Injury for the H1 which was an upgrade of a minor injury in the previous financial year (FY21) and have recorded nil Lost Time Injuries in H2. Our All-Injury frequency is trending down. The balance of the Group in Thailand, Indonesia and China experienced no Lost Time Injuries. Bisalloy Australia performed strongly in our surveillance