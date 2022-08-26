Log in
    BIS   AU000000BIS6

BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED

(BIS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-26 am EDT
1.920 AUD   +2.67%
04:11aBISALLOY STEEL : 2022 Financial Report
PU
04:01aBISALLOY STEEL : FY22 Dividend
PU
08/25Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Distribution for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on October 28, 2022
CI
Bisalloy Steel : FY22 Dividend

08/26/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BIS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

25/8/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.09000000

Ex Date

6/10/2022

Record Date

7/10/2022

Payment Date

28/10/2022

DRP election date

Monday October 10, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

22098674545

1.3 ASX issuer code

BIS

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

25/8/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BIS

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

30/6/2022

2A.4 +Record Date

7/10/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

6/10/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

28/10/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.09000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.09000000

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.09000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Participation in DRP (i.e. +securities issued)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday October 10, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

5.0000 %

End Date

7/10/2022

20/10/2022

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan will apply to the final Dividend with a discount of 5 percent to the weighted average market price of shares in the company traded on the Australian Stock Exchange on the record date of 7 October 2022 and the nine business days immediately after that.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.bisalloy.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Bisalloy-Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan-Rules.pdf

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
