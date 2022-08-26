Bisalloy Steel : FY22 Dividend

Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
22098674545
1.3 ASX issuer code
BIS
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
25/8/2022
1.6 ASX +Security Code
BIS
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of twelve months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
30/6/2022
2A.4 +Record Date
7/10/2022
2A.5 Ex Date
6/10/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
28/10/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.09000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.09000000
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.09000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Participation in DRP (i.e. +securities issued)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Monday October 10, 2022 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
5.0000 %
End Date
7/10/2022
20/10/2022
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan will apply to the final Dividend with a discount of 5 percent to the weighted average market price of shares in the company traded on the Australian Stock Exchange on the record date of 7 October 2022 and the nine business days immediately after that.
4A.6
DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD
4A.8
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
Yes
date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No
Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:00:03 UTC.