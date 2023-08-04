Land 400 Phase 3 Announcement sees 129 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to be Manufactured by Hanwha using BISALLOY® Armour Steel.

04 Aug 2023

Bisalloy Steels congratulates Hanwha Defense Australia for being down-selected as the preferred tenderer for the multi-billion-dollar LAND 400 Phase 3 contract, which is subject to successful negotiations. The manufacturer of the state-of-the-art Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) will deliver what will be significant enhancements to the Australian Army's capabilities.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy made the announcement on Thursday, which will see 129 Redback IFVs manufactured in their new Australian Military Vehicle Production facility near Avalon Airport in the greater Geelong precinct.

The Australian Government's decision to manufacture the vehicles for Land 400 Phase 3 in their Avalon Airport production facility just outside Geelong will be significant for the Australian defence manufacturing industry.

Andrew Huckstepp, Head of Armour & International Trade at Bisalloy said, "Bisalloy has been proud to work alongside Hanwha Aerospace in Korea and locally with Hanwha Defense Australia to supply our military-grade armoured steel to projects in Australia, Korea, Poland and Egypt. We congratulate Hanwha on their success and look forward to a long-term local and international partnership".

Land 8116 is a separate program that will see 30 AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzers and 15 AS10 armoured ammunition resupply vehicles acquired by the Commonwealth. The manufacture of these vehicles for Land 8116 will occur in the same production facility which will host the build of the LAND 400 Phase 3 vehicles. Both programs will increase local jobs and significantly boost the economy in Victoria and across Australia.