Bisalloy Steel : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
10/19/2022 | 01:03am EDT
19 October 2022
ASX Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
We refer to the Bisalloy Annual General Meeting held today. The results of the meeting are set out in the attached document.
These results are provided in accordance with Listing Rules 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act. The results include details of the proxies and direct votes received as well as the results of the polls held.
Regards,
Carl Bowdler
Company Secretary
Bisalloy Steel Group Limited
Bisalloy Steel Group Limited
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 19 October 2022
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Result
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
Type
Discretion
Not Carried
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
Ordinary
9,455,317
267,591
4,309,923
6,575
13,820,807
267,591
6,575
Carried
67.38%
1.91%
30.71%
98.10%
1.90%
2A Re-election of Mr Bernard Landy as Director
Ordinary
17,479,260
35,750
4,309,123
60,525
22,044,039
35,750
60,525
Carried
80.09%
0.16%
19.75%
99.84%
0.16%
2B Re-election of Mr David Balkin AM as Director
Ordinary
16,711,030
803,980
4,309,123
60,525
21,275,809
803,980
60,525
Carried
76.57%
3.68%
19.75%
96.36%
3.64%
2C Re-election of Mr Michael Gundy as Director
Ordinary
17,477,019
37,991
4,309,123
60,525
22,041,798
37,991
60,525
Carried
80.08%
0.17%
19.75%
99.83%
0.17%
3 Approval of Long Term Incentive Plan for the
Ordinary
15,882,004
1,752,086
4,229,521
21,047
20,288,542
1,753,136
21,047
Carried
purposes of Exception 13 in ASX Listing Rule 7.2
72.64%
8.01%
19.35%
92.05%
7.95%
4 Approval of the issue of Share Rights to Mr Rowan
Ordinary
15,799,765
1,759,932
4,232,679
92,282
20,288,100
1,759,932
92,282
Carried
Melrose under LTIP
72.49%
8.08%
19.43%
92.02%
7.98%
5 Approval to increase Non-Executive Directors'
Ordinary
8,946,758
777,757
4,248,005
66,886
13,249,280
778,807
66,886
Carried
remuneration fee cap
64.03%
5.57%
30.40%
94.45%
5.55%
6 Appointment of RSM Australia Partners as the
Ordinary
17,460,758
62,534
4,313,123
48,243
22,029,537
62,534
48,243
Carried
Company's auditor
79.96%
0.29%
19.75%
99.72%
0.28%
7 Repeal and replacement of Company Constitution
Special
16,935,084
487,006
4,309,123
153,445
21,499,863
487,006
153,445
Carried
77.94%
2.24%
19.82%
97.79%
2.21%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
