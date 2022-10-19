Bisalloy Steel : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

19 October 2022

ASX Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

We refer to the Bisalloy Annual General Meeting held today. The results of the meeting are set out in the attached document.

These results are provided in accordance with Listing Rules 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act. The results include details of the proxies and direct votes received as well as the results of the polls held.

Regards,

Carl Bowdler

Company Secretary

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited