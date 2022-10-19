Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bisalloy Steel Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIS   AU000000BIS6

BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED

(BIS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:45 2022-10-19 am EDT
2.080 AUD   -0.95%
01:03aBisalloy Steel : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/06BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/16Bisalloy Steel : Bisalloy_AR_2022_Final (Book View)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bisalloy Steel : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

10/19/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 October 2022

ASX Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

We refer to the Bisalloy Annual General Meeting held today. The results of the meeting are set out in the attached document.

These results are provided in accordance with Listing Rules 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act. The results include details of the proxies and direct votes received as well as the results of the polls held.

Regards,

Carl Bowdler

Company Secretary

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Type

Discretion

Not Carried

1 Adoption of Remuneration Report

Ordinary

9,455,317

267,591

4,309,923

6,575

13,820,807

267,591

6,575

Carried

67.38%

1.91%

30.71%

98.10%

1.90%

2A Re-election of Mr Bernard Landy as Director

Ordinary

17,479,260

35,750

4,309,123

60,525

22,044,039

35,750

60,525

Carried

80.09%

0.16%

19.75%

99.84%

0.16%

2B Re-election of Mr David Balkin AM as Director

Ordinary

16,711,030

803,980

4,309,123

60,525

21,275,809

803,980

60,525

Carried

76.57%

3.68%

19.75%

96.36%

3.64%

2C Re-election of Mr Michael Gundy as Director

Ordinary

17,477,019

37,991

4,309,123

60,525

22,041,798

37,991

60,525

Carried

80.08%

0.17%

19.75%

99.83%

0.17%

3 Approval of Long Term Incentive Plan for the

Ordinary

15,882,004

1,752,086

4,229,521

21,047

20,288,542

1,753,136

21,047

Carried

purposes of Exception 13 in ASX Listing Rule 7.2

72.64%

8.01%

19.35%

92.05%

7.95%

4 Approval of the issue of Share Rights to Mr Rowan

Ordinary

15,799,765

1,759,932

4,232,679

92,282

20,288,100

1,759,932

92,282

Carried

Melrose under LTIP

72.49%

8.08%

19.43%

92.02%

7.98%

5 Approval to increase Non-Executive Directors'

Ordinary

8,946,758

777,757

4,248,005

66,886

13,249,280

778,807

66,886

Carried

remuneration fee cap

64.03%

5.57%

30.40%

94.45%

5.55%

6 Appointment of RSM Australia Partners as the

Ordinary

17,460,758

62,534

4,313,123

48,243

22,029,537

62,534

48,243

Carried

Company's auditor

79.96%

0.29%

19.75%

99.72%

0.28%

7 Repeal and replacement of Company Constitution

Special

16,935,084

487,006

4,309,123

153,445

21,499,863

487,006

153,445

Carried

77.94%

2.24%

19.82%

97.79%

2.21%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

1/1

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 05:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED
01:03aBisalloy Steel : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/06BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final di..
FA
09/16Bisalloy Steel : Bisalloy_AR_2022_Final (Book View)
PU
08/26Bisalloy Steel : 2022 Financial Report
PU
08/26Bisalloy Steel : FY22 Dividend
PU
08/25Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Distribution for the Year En..
CI
08/25Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
08/25Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
08/25Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
08/04Bisalloy Steel : Egyptian K9s to use Australian Steel
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 118 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net income 2022 15,0 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net Debt 2022 9,33 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,35x
Yield 2022 7,99%
Capitalization 98,9 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rowan Melrose Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Carl Bowdler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David Balkin Non-Executive Chairman
Dake Yu Manager-Technical, Research & Development
Matthew Enbom Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED33.33%62
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.90%18 453
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-25.70%16 475
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-23.06%13 031
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.48%12 178
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-14.87%6 305