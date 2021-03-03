Bisalloy Steel : Appendix 4D 31 December 2020 – Final 03/03/2021 | 03:12am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED A.C.N. 098 674 545 Appendix 4D - Half Yearly Financial Report Six months ended 31 December 2020 ("HY21") Results for announcement to the market Profit attributable to members UpAbsolute Change 60.3% HY21 HY20 $'000 $'000 to 3,274 2,043 Revenue Down 16.4% to 47,151 56,414 Profit before income tax from continuing operations UpProfit after income tax Up 55.3% 54.3% to to 4,539 2,922 3,353 2,173 Dividends No interim dividend will be paid. HY21 HY20 Other Net tangible asset backing per share 84.7cps 70.6 cps Explanation of Results Please refer to the commentary in the attached half yearly report for an explanation of the results. This half yearly report should be read in conjunction with the most recent financial report. The consolidated annual financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended 30 June 2020 are available upon request from the Company's registered office at 18 Resolution Drive, Unanderra, NSW or at www.bisalloy.com.au. BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED A.B.N 22 098 674 545 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 CONTENTS PAGE Directors' Report 3 Auditor's Independence Declaration 6 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 7 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 8 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 9 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 10 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 11 Directors' Declaration 19 Independent Auditor's Review Report 20 Directors' Report The directors of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited present their report together with the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and the review report thereon. Directors The directors of the Company in office during the financial period and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for the entire period, unless otherwise stated. Name Office Appointment Mr David Balkin AM Non-Executive Chairman from 27/11/2020 Mr Ian Greenyer Non-Executive Director from 27/11/2020 Mr Michael Gundy Non-Executive Director from 27/11/2020 Mr Glenn Cooper Chief Executive Officer and Managing from 06/07/2020 Director Mr Greg Albert Chief Executive Officer and Managing until 06/07/2020 Director Mr Phillip Cave Non-Executive Chairman until 27/08/2020 Mr Richard Grellman Non-Executive Director until 27/08/2020 Non-Executive Chairman from 27/08/2020 until 27/11/2020 Mr Kym Godson Non-Executive Director until 27/11/2020 Mr Barry Morris Non-Executive Director from 27/08/2020 until 27/11/2020 Review of Operations The operating results are summarised as follows: For the six months ended 31 Dec 2020 $'000 31 Dec 2019 $'000 Revenue 47,151 56,414 Profit after income tax 3,353 2,173 Summary Bisalloy Steel Group comprises Bisalloy Steels Pty Ltd in Australia, the majority owned distribution businesses in Indonesia (PT Bima Bisalloy) and Thailand (Bisalloy (Thailand) Co Limited) and the investment in the Chinese Co-operative Joint Venture (CJV) - Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) Steel Plate Co, Ltd. The Group's long-term commitment to safety was rewarded with the return to zero significant reportable injuries over the past 12-month period (Lost Time or Medical Treatment). Bisalloy Australia have also invested in the past six-months on upgrading and improving the safety interlock systems of our main Hardening furnace. We have also improved the integrity of our Safety Management System including Equipment lock out processes for protection of our employees and contractors, through an intensive retraining program. Bisalloy Steels is Australia's only processor of quenched and tempered high strength, abrasion resistant and armour grade alloyed steel plates. Bisalloy distributes wear and structural grade plates through both distributors and directly to select manufacturers and end users in Australia and internationally. For armour grade steels, Bisalloy exclusively deals directly with select companies. Bisalloy's unique stand-alone heat treatment facility at Unanderra, near Wollongong, is a highly automated and efficient operation providing a relatively low-cost base, allowing it to compete with a variety of imported products. During the six months ended 31 December 2020 Bisalloy utilised greenfeed steel supply mainly from neighbouring BlueScope Steel in Wollongong, complimented with selected supply from international greenfeed suppliers, including the CJV. Business Performance Domestic Australian Sales The margin per tonne of product sold was well up on HY20 as the positive result from the increased anti-dumping measures which came into effect on 6 November 2019 flows through1. These pricing gains have, however, been partially offset by a loss in market share to our major competitor who have been working around these measures by changing their major source of supply from Sweden to the United States. Bisalloy continues to engage with the Anti-Dumping Commission in relation to this loss of domestic volume which has adversely impacted growth in company earnings. This trend is expected to continue throughout H2 FY21. Co-Operative Joint Venture (CJV) in China Strong performance from the CJV with volumes up 33% on HY20. Margin increases were experienced also as the Bisalloy value proposition is more clearly understood in the domestic Chinese market. Overseas Distribution The Group's overseas distribution operations in Indonesia and Thailand continue to be profitable, with the Thailand result affected by weaker demand. Demand in Indonesia remains stable. Armour Our Armour business continues to be of significant strategic importance both domestically and internationally. We continue to develop and support an alternate supply of specialised greenfeed from targeted partner mills overseas to allow Bisalloy to grow the volumes of Armour in line with our strategic targets. Volumes are down on HY20 as growth has been impacted by virus lockdowns and travel restrictions. Overheads Bisalloy's administrative expenses in HY21 were $1.2m lower than in HY20. The higher level of administrative expenses in HY20 was the result of one-off non-repeatable expenses related to the Australian business. A legal challenge from former MD and Group CEO Mr Albert has been mutually resolved without any negative impact on FY21 H1 or H2 results. Covid-19 Maintaining the personal, health and safety of Bisalloy employees and customers remains a key priority in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bisalloy have responded through the introduction of comprehensive protocols and measures which have been adopted across all operating locations. 1 Anti-Dumping Notice No. 2019/113 4 | Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Financial Report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 This has not had a material impact on demand in Australia or China, however the impact on demand in Indonesia, Thailand and our Export Armour business continues to be monitored. No plant or operational closures have occurred to date. Financial Results Revenues of the Group in the period were $47,151k, down 16.4% from the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax was $4,539k, up 55.3% from prior corresponding period. Profit after tax increased to $3,353k from $2,173k in the prior corresponding period. Net operating cash inflow in the six months was $3,414k compared to the inflow of $268k in the previous corresponding period. Net debt at 31 December 2020 totalled $15.0m (30 June 2020 - $15.6m). Inventory levels comprising finished product and greenfeed decreased by $6.1m in the six months to 31 December 2020. FY21 Outlook The financial impact of Covid-19 on Bisalloy to date has not been material. However, the loss of domestic volume to our major Swedish competitor supplied from their US mill which circumvents the anti-dumping measures in place has and continues to hold back earnings. Nevertheless, Bisalloy re-iterates the earlier communicated position that profit in FY21 is expected to be up relative to FY20. Dividend No dividend will be paid in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2020. Auditor Independence The auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 6 and forms part of this report. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors. Glenn Cooper Managing Director 26 February 2021 Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 To the Directors of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the review of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 there have been: i. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and

ii. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. KPMG Warwick Shanks Partner Dated at Wollongong this 26th day of February 2021. ©2021 KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved. The KPMG name and logo are trademarks used under license by the independent member firms of the KPMG global organisation. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Consolidated For the six months ended In thousands of dollars Notes Continuing operations Revenue from contracts with customers 47,151 56,414 Cost of goods sold (36,871) (45,997) Gross profit 10,280 10,417 Other expenses (33) (28) Distribution expenses (1,164) (1,233) Marketing expenses (1,420) (1,640) Occupancy expenses (380) (379) Administrative expenses (2,955) (4,143) Operating profit 4,328 2,994 Finance costs 3(b) (658) (578) Finance income 3(b) 2 2 Share of profit of joint venture, net of tax 7 867 504 Profit before income tax 4,539 2,922 Income tax expense 13 (1,186) (749) Profit after income tax 3,353 2,173 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 79 130 Equity holders of the parent 3,274 2,043 Profit for the period 3,353 2,173 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net profit Fair value gain on cash flow hedges 61 - Foreign currency translation (1,443) 256 Actuarial loss - (3) Income tax effect of items in other comprehensive income 58 - Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (1,324) 253 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 2,029 2,426 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests (260) 225 Equity holders of the parent 2,289 2,201 2,029 2,426 4.6 4.4 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Earnings per share for profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent - Basic earnings per share (cents per share) - Diluted earnings per share (cents per share) 5 7.2 5 6.8 Notes on pages 11 to 18 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated In thousands of dollars Notes ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 1,255 672 Trade and other receivables 15,675 17,031 Inventories 32,107 38,228 Other current assets 1,253 1,182 Contract assets 183 200 Income tax receivable 448 496 Derivative assets 87 8 Total current assets 51,008 57,817 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 3 - Investment in joint venture 7 7,166 6,554 Property, plant and equipment 21,717 22,002 Intangibles 352 170 Deferred tax asset 56 62 Total non-current assets 29,294 28,788 Total assets 80,302 86,605 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14,000 19,736 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 8 10,078 10,552 Income tax payable 619 1,785 Employee benefit liabilities 2,129 2,019 Lease liabilities 302 225 Contract liabilities 272 283 Total current liabilities 27,400 34,600 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 6,185 5,742 Employee benefit liabilities 1,408 1,562 Lease liabilities 504 266 Deferred tax liabilities 2,034 1,855 Total non-current liabilities 10,131 9,425 Total liabilities 37,531 44,025 NET ASSETS 42,771 42,580 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Contributed equity 4 12,886 12,318 Accumulated profits 19,555 18,527 Other reserves 6,772 7,855 Parent interests 39,213 38,700 Non-controlling interests 3,558 3,880 TOTAL EQUITY 42,771 42,580 31 Dec 2020 30 Jun 2020 Notes on pages 11 to 18 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In thousands of dollars Notes Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST) 52,829 55,941 Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST) (46,640) (53,938) Interest received 2 2 Borrowing costs (658) (578) Income tax paid (2,119) (1,159) Net cash from operating activities 3,414 268 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - - Payments for property, plant and equipment (627) (971) Payments for intangible assets (182) - Net cash used in investing activities (809) (971) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (31) 2,758 Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (62) (226) Dividend paid to equity holders of the parent (1,703) (1,472) Principal lease payments (145) (148) Net cash from financing activities (1,941) 912 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 664 209 Net foreign exchange differences (81) 21 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 672 2,043 Cash and cash equivalents the end of period 6 1,255 2,273 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Consolidated For the six months ended Notes on pages 11 to 18 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Employee Foreign Equity Cash flow currency Asset Equity Non- Issued Benefits hedge translation Revaluation Settlement Other Retained controlling Total In thousands of dollars capital Reserve reserve reserve Reserve Reserve Reserves earnings Total interests Equity At 30 June 2020 12,318 302 - 1,150 6,180 316 (93) 18,527 38,700 3,880 42,580 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 3,274 3,274 79 3,353 Other comprehensive income - - 61 (1,081) 35 - - - (985) (339) (1,324) Depreciation transfer for revaluation of building - - - - (25) - - 25 - - - Total comprehensive income - - 61 (1,081) 10 - - 3,299 2,289 (260) 2,029 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Ordinary dividends paid to equity holders - - - - - - - (2,271) (2,271) - (2,271) Dividend reinvestment plan 568 - - - - - - - 568 - 568 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - (62) (62) Share based payments - (73) - - - - - - (73) - (73) At 31 December 2020 12,886 229 61 69 6,190 316 (93) 19,555 39,213 3,558 42,771 At 30 June 2019 12,000 348 - 1,085 4,103 6 (37) 13,536 31,041 4,149 35,190 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 2,043 2,043 130 2,173 Other comprehensive income - - - 161 - - (3) - 158 95 253 Depreciation transfer for revaluation of building - - - (23) - - 23 - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - 161 (23) - (3) 2,066 2,201 225 2,426 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Ordinary dividends paid to equity holders - - - - - - - (1,790) (1,790) - (1,790) Dividend reinvestment plan 318 - - - - - - - 318 - 318 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - (226) (226) Settlement of performance rights - (458) - - - 310 - - (148) - (148) Share based payments - 430 - - - - - - 430 - 430 At 31 December 2019 12,318 320 - 1,246 4,080 316 (40) 13,812 32,052 4,148 36,200 Notes on pages 11 to 18 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements. 10 | Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Financial Report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 1. Summary of significant accounting policies a. Basis of preparation This general purpose condensed consolidated financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 has been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001. The condensed consolidated financial report as at and for the six months ended 31 December 2020 does not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial report and therefore cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and financing and investing activities of the consolidated entity as the full financial report. It is recommended that the condensed consolidated financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considered together with any public announcements made by the Company during the six months ended 31 December 2020 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations of the ASX listing rules. Other than as stated in Note 14, the financial report has been prepared using the same accounting policies as used in the most recent financial report. The condensed consolidated financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 is presented in Australian dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand dollars ($'000) unless otherwise stated under the option available to the Company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial / Directors' Report) Instrument 2016/191. b. Basis of consolidation The condensed consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company, being Bisalloy Steel Group Limited, and its subsidiaries ("the Group") as at the balance date. The financial statements of subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent company. Adjustments are made to bring into line any dissimilar accounting policies that may exist. All intercompany balances and transactions, including unrealised profits arising from intra-group transactions, have been eliminated in full. Unrealised losses are eliminated unless costs cannot be recovered. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group and cease to be consolidated from the date on which control is transferred out of the Group. Non-controlling interests represent the portion of profit or loss and net assets in subsidiaries, not held by the Group and are presented separately in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and within equity in the consolidated statement of financial position, separately from the equity of the owners of the parent. 2. Dividends paid In thousands of dollars Cash dividends to the equity holders of the parent: Dividends on ordinary shares declared and paid during the six-month period: Consolidated For the six months ended 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Final dividend for year ended 30 June 2020: 5.0 cents (2019: 4.0 cents) 3. Other income and expenses In thousands of dollars (a) Other expenses Foreign exchange loss / (gain) 33 28 33 28 (b) Finance (income) and costs Bank interest and borrowing costs 658 578 Total finance costs 658 578 Bank interest (2) (2) Total finance income (2) (2) (c) Depreciation and cost of inventories included in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Depreciation and amortisation2 1,104 1,017 Cost of inventories 28,523 36,794 Provision for inventory (63) 241 Cost of inventories recognised as an expense 28,460 37,035 (d) Employee benefits expense2 Wages and salaries 6,175 6,838 Superannuation costs 562 544 Share based payments (9) 429 6,728 7,811 2 These costs are apportioned over several functions of the Group. 2,271 1,790 Consolidated For the six months ended 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 4. Issued capital Consolidated In thousands of dollars Ordinary shares Issued and fully paid 31 Dec 2020 30 Jun 2020 12,886 12,318 In thousands No. of shares $ Movement in ordinary shares on issue At 1 July 2020 45,418 12,318 Dividend Reinvestment Plan (i) 450 568 At 31 Dec 2020 45,868 12,886 (i)The Group paid an ordinary fully franked dividend to equity holders for the year ended 30 June 2020 on 29 November 2020. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) applied to the final dividend with a discount of 5% to the weighted average market price of shares in the Company traded on the ASX on the record date of 4 November 2020 and the nine business days immediately after that date. The issue price of ordinary shares under the DRP was $1.2632 per share. 5. Earnings per share Consolidated In thousands of dollars For the six months ended 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Calculation of the following in accordance with AASB 133: Profit for the period Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,353 79 3,274 2,173 130 2,043 ThousandsThousands Weighted average number of ordinary shares for basic earnings per share Potential dilution: 45,530 44,919 Performance rights 2,696 1,938 Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share 48,226 46,857 6. Cash and cash equivalents In thousands of dollars Cash at bank and in hand 31 Dec 2020 1,255 30 Jun 2020 672 Non-cash financing activities Dividend reinvestment plan The number of shares issued under the dividend reinvestment plan during the six months ending 31 December 2020 was 449,844 (31 December 2019: 305,355). 7. Investment in joint venture In July 2011, Bisalloy Steel Group Limited signed a Cooperative Joint Venture Agreement with Jinan Iron & Steel Co., Limited to establish Bisalloy Jigang Steel Plate (Shandong) Co., Limited ('the joint venture'). Bisalloy initially contributed US$1 million in capital for an initial 33% ownership of the equity and a 50% share in the operating result of the joint venture which is jointly controlled by both parties. In 2018 the JV changed its registered name to Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) Steel Plate Co., Limited. In April 2019, due to the substantial growth in the CJV, both parties in the joint venture increased their contribution to registered capital, with Bisalloy's contribution increasing from US$1.0m to US$2.5m, representing a 41.67% ownership of the equity and a 50% share in the operating result of the joint venture. The Group's share of the result of the joint venture on an equity accounted basis for the period is $867k (2019: $504k). 8. Interest bearing loans and borrowings On 24 January 2020 Bisalloy Steel Group Limited entered into a facility with Westpac Banking Corporation. The facility comprises a bank bill facility of $7m for 2 years from January 2020, with $6.2m drawn, and reducing by $116,500 per quarter over the term, an invoice finance facility of up to $12m (drawn to $5.2m) and a trade finance facility of up to $9m (drawn to $1.6m). The Group has a IDR 44.5b revolver facility as well as a USD$0.5m Letter of Credit facility available to its Indonesian based subsidiary. These facilities are drawn to $3.2m and secured by a charge over the assets of the Indonesian subsidiary and mature in March 2021. The Group has a THB 3m bank overdraft facility available and unused to its Thailand based subsidiary as at 31 December 2020. These facilities are secured by a guarantee from Bisalloy Steel Group Limited. 9. Assets / liabilities measured at fair value Fair values The Group uses various methods in estimating the fair value of assets and liabilities. The methods comprise: Level 1 - the fair value is calculated using quoted prices in active markets. Level 2 - the fair value is calculated using inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices). Level 3 - the fair value is estimated using inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data. The fair value of the assets and liabilities as well as the methods used to estimate the fair value are summarised in the table below. For assets and liabilities that are recognised in the financial statements on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period. 31 December 2020 Total Level 1 Level 2 Assets measured at fair value $'000 $'000 $'000 Land and buildings 14,176 - 14,176 - Foreign exchange contracts 87 - 87 - 14,263 - 14,263 - 30 June 2020 Assets measured at fair value Land and buildings 14,176 - 14,176 - Foreign exchange contracts 8 - 8 - 14,184 - 14,184 - Level 3 $'000 At 30 June 2020 the fair value of land, buildings and improvements for its Indonesian land and buildings was determined by reference to independent valuations performed in June 2019. At 30 June 2020 the fair value of land, buildings and improvements for its Australian land and buildings was determined by reference to independent valuations performed in June 2020. For 31 December 2020, it was determined by Directors valuation that there was no significant change in fair value. The fair value of interest-bearing loans and borrowings approximates the carrying value. Transfer between categories There were no transfers between levels during the year. 10. Commitments and contingencies There has been no material change of any contingent liability or contingent asset since the last annual reporting date. 11. Events after the balance date The legal challenge from former Managing Director and CEO Mr Albert was mutually resolved in February 2021. The 31 December 2020 results have been updated to include this resolution. The resolution will have no negative impact on FY21 results. There have been no other significant events after the balance date. 12. Segment information Identification of reportable segments The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the executive management team (the chief operating decision makers) in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources. The operating segments are identified by management based on country of origin. Discrete financial information about each of these operating businesses is reported to the executive management team on at least a monthly basis. The reportable segments are based on aggregated operating segments determined by the similarity of economic characteristics. Geographical areas Australian operations The Australian operations comprise of Bisalloy Steels Pty Limited and Bisalloy Steel Group Limited. Bisalloy Steels Pty Limited manufactures and sells wear-grade and high tensile plate through distributors and directly to original equipment manufacturers in both Australia and Overseas. Bisalloy Steels is located in Unanderra, near Wollongong, NSW. Bisalloy Steel Group Limited is the corporate entity, also located in Unanderra NSW, which incurs expenses such as head office costs and interest. Corporate charges are allocated across the Australian and Overseas segments. Overseas operations The Overseas operations comprise of PT Bima Bisalloy and Bisalloy (Thailand) Co Limited located in Indonesia and Thailand respectively. These businesses distribute Bisalloy Q&T plate as well as other steel plate products. The Overseas operations also include the co-operative joint venture Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) Steel Plate Co., Limited in the People's Republic of China for the marketing, sale and distribution of quench and tempered steel plate. Inter-segment transactions Inter-entity sales are recognised based on an internally set transfer price. This price is set monthly and aims to reflect what the business operation could achieve if they sold their output to external parties at arm's length. Major customers The Group has a number of customers to which it provides products. There are three major distributors who account for 36% (2019: 31%), 10% (2019: 13%) and 9% (2019: 14%) of total external revenue. 12. Segment information (continued) Information about reportable segments For the six months ended 31 December 2020 Australia Sales to external customers Inter-segment sales Total segment revenue Inter-segment elimination $'000 38,561 2,725 41,286 Overseas $'000 8,590 47,151 - 2,725 8,590 Total $'000 49,876 (2,725)Total consolidated revenue 47,151 Segment profit after income tax 2,583 For the six months ended 31 December 2019 Sales to external customers Inter-segment sales Total segment revenue Inter-segment elimination 46,938 5,600 52,538 830 3,413 9,476 56,414 - 5,600 9,476 62,014 (5,600)Total consolidated revenue 56,414 Segment profit after income tax 2,078 478 2,556 a) Segment profit after income tax reconciliation to the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Segment profit after income tax Intercompany eliminations (net of tax) Income tax expense Profit before tax per the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the six months ended 31 Dec 2020 $'000 31 Dec 2019 $'000 3,413 2,556 (60) (383) 1,186 749 4,539 2,922 The following table presents revenue by performance obligations per each segment for the six months ended 31 December 2020. Australia Overseas Total For the six months ended 31 December 2020 $'000 $'000 $'000 Sale of steel plates 39,081 8,451 47,532 Shipping and handling 2,205 139 2,344 Total revenue 41,286 8,590 49,876 For the six months ended 31 December 2019 Sale of steel plates 49,365 9,308 58,673 Shipping and handling 3,173 168 3,341 Total revenue 52,538 9,476 62,014 13. Income Tax The income tax expense of $1,186k for the six months ended 31 December 2020 differs from what it would have been under the Group's statutory income tax rate of 30% ($1,362k) primarily due to share of profit of equity accounted investees reported net of tax and the controlled foreign company (CFC) attributed income. 14. Changes in accounting policies The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 July 2020. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Directors' Declaration In accordance with a resolution of the directors of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited, I state that: In the opinion of the directors: (a) The financial statements and notes of the consolidated entity are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: (i) Giving a true and fair view of the financial position as at 31 December 2020 and of its performance for the six months ended on that date of the consolidated entity; and (ii) Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; (b) There are reasonable grounds to believe that the company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. On behalf of the Board Glenn Cooper Managing Director 26 February 2021 Independent Auditor's Review Report To the shareholders of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Conclusion We have reviewed the accompanying Half-year Financial Report of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited. Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the Half-year Financial Report of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited does not comply with the Corporations Act 2001, including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2020 and of its performance for the Half-year ended on that date; and complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. The Half-year Financial Report comprises: Condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the Half-year ended on 31 December 2020. Notes 1 to 14 comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information The Directors' Declaration. The Group comprises Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled at the Half year's end or from time to time during the Half-year Period. Basis for Conclusion We conducted our review in accordance with ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. Our responsibilities are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Review of the Financial Report section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ethical requirements of the Accounting Professional and Ethical Standards Board's APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including Independence Standards) (the Code) that are relevant to our audit of the annual financial report in Australia. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. Responsibilities of the Directors for the Half-year Financial Report The Directors of the Company are responsible for: the preparation of the Half-year Financial Report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the Half-year Financial Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's responsibility for the review of the Half-year Financial Report Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Half-year Financial Report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the Half-year Financial Report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2020 and its performance for the half-year ended on 31 December 2020; and complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As auditor of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report. A review of a Half-year Financial Report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. KPMG Warwick Shanks Partner Dated at Wollongong this 26th day February 2021. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 08:11:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED 03:12a BISALLOY STEEL : Appendix 4D 31 December 2020 – Final PU 03/02 SERPENTINE TECHNOLOGIES : K-TIG partner Axiom secures federal funding to pursue.. AQ 01/31 BISALLOY STEEL : Settles Claim by Former CEO MT 2020 BISALLOY STEEL : Names Chairman; Shares Down 4% MT 2020 BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2020 BISALLOY STEEL : Notice of Virtual Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form PU 2020 BISALLOY STEEL : 2020 Annual Report PU 2020 BISALLOY STEEL : Appendix 4G 23 October 2020 PU 2020 SERPENTINE TECHNOLOGIES : K-tig successfully welds armoured steel coupons criti.. AQ 2020 SERPENTINE TECHNOLOGIES : K-tig signs mou with leading australian defence contr.. AQ