Bisichi : Directorate Change

14 October 2020

Bisichi PLC

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Bisichi PLC (“Bisichi”) is pleased to announce that John Wong has been appointed to its Board as an independent Non-executive Director. The appointment takes effect from 15 October 2020.

John Wong is a Portfolio Manager at Ruffer LLP. He has been in the fund management industry for almost 20 years. He started as an equity analyst at Friends Ivory and Sime (now ISIS Asset Management) looking at UK mid and small cap companies. He subsequently worked as a fund manager at CQS and Ruffer, managing global macro funds and more recently in a gold mining fund.

Prior to working in the fund management industry, he trained as a Chartered Accountant and worked in audit and risk management in PwC, with extensive experience in the Insurance and investment management industries.

He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Sir Michael Heller, Chairman, said: "John’s valuable experience in investment management, in particular within the mining sector, makes him an excellent addition to the Board. John’s knowledge and experience will bring a new perspective to the Group’s strategy of growing the company's existing and future spread of business interests and investments. We are delighted to welcome John to Bisichi.”

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For Bisichi PLC

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Director and Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

