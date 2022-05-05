Log in
04/20Bisichi Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
04/20Bisichi PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/20Bisichi plc Recommends Special Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021, Payable on 29 July 2022
CI
Bisichi Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

05/05/2022 | 02:31am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

5 May 2022

Bisichi PLC

Annual Report – year ended 31 December 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting – 16 June 2022.

This is to confirm that Bisichi PLC has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on 16 June 2022).

The document was published on the company’s website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company’s website.

A RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 20 April 2022.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company’s registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ  and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Garrett Casey
Company Secretary
020 7415 5030

5 May 2022


