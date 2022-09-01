Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bisichi PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BISI   GB0001012045

BISICHI PLC

(BISI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:22 2022-09-01 am EDT
322.00 GBX   -8.52%
09:36aBisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/31Bisichi Plc - Half-year Report
PR
08/31Bisichi PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/01/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bisichi PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 September 2022

London,

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bisichi plc
(“Bisichi” or the “Company”)

Director Option Grant and Surrender

Grant of Options

Bisichi plc announces the grant of options over ordinary shares in the Company of 10 pence (“Options”) to the following directors of the Company, under the Company’s Unapproved Executive Share Option Scheme 2012 (“Scheme”), as set out below:

Name of director           Date of grant           Number of Options           Exercise price
Andrew Heller                        1 September 2022 380,000 352 pence
Garrett Casey                       1 September 2022 380,000 352 pence

The new Options are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the rules of the Scheme, and subject to the memorandum and articles of association of the Company. The new Options are exercisable at any time during the next 10 years from the date of grant stated above. No consideration has been paid for the granting of the new Options.

Surrender of Options

In addition, following shareholder approval at a general meeting of the Company on 16 June 2022, the Company announces that on 1 September 2022 it entered into an agreement with Andrew Heller and Garrett Casey to cancel the following Options granted in 2015 and 2018 under the Scheme:

Name of director           Date of grant           Number of Options           Exercise price
Andrew Heller 18/09/2015 150,000 87.01
Andrew Heller 06/02/2018 150,000 73.50
Garrett Casey 18/09/2015 150,000 87.01
Garrett Casey 06/02/2018 230,000 73.50

The Company paid each director a cash payment in consideration for cancelling the Options listed above. The cash payment was calculated by reference to the closing midmarket share price on 31 August 2022 less the relevant exercise price. The aggregate consideration paid by the Company to effect the cancellations was £1,853,270.

Grant of Options

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.                Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)              Name 1)          Andrew Heller
2)          Garrett Casey
2.                Reason for the notification
(a)              Position/status 1)          Managing Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR)
2)          Finance Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR)
(b)              Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3.                Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)              Name Bisichi plc
(b)              LEI 213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03
4.                Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company
Identification code ISIN: GB0001012045
(b)              Nature of the transaction Grant of options with an exercise price of 352 pence under the Bisichi plc 2012 share option scheme.
(c)              Price(s) and volume (s)

 
Name Price(s) Volume(s)
Andrew Heller  352 pence 380,000
Garrett Casey  352 pence 380,000
(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		 As stated above.
(e) Date of the transaction 1 September 2022
(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Surrender of Options

1.                Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)              Name 1)          Andrew Heller
2)          Garrett Casey
2.                Reason for the notification
(a)              Position/status 1)          Managing Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR)
2)          Finance Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR)
(b)              Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3.                Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)              Name Bisichi plc
(b)              LEI 213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03
4.                Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company
Identification code ISIN: GB0001012045
(b)              Nature of the transaction Surrender of 680,000 options granted by Bisichi plc under the Bisichi plc 2012 share option scheme in 2015 and 2018
(c)              Price(s) and volume (s)
 
Name Price(s) Volume(s)
Andrew Heller £815,235 paid to A Heller 300,000 options surrendered
Garrett Casey £1,038,035 paid to G Casey 380,000 options surrendered
(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

Options over 680,000 ordinary shares cancelled
£1,853,270 paid to A Heller and G Casey
(e) Date of the transaction 1 September 2022
(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Garrett Casey, Company Secretary

Telephone number: 020 7415 5030

1 September 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BISICHI PLC
09:36aBisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/31Bisichi Plc - Half-year Report
PR
08/31Bisichi PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/31Bisichi PLC Intends to Pay Interim Dividend, Payable on February 3, 2023
CI
08/23Bisichi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/07BISICHI PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
07/07BISICHI PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/17Bisichi Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR
06/17Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM
PR
06/17Bisichi plc Approves Dividend for 2021
CI
More news