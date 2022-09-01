Bisichi PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 September 2022

London,

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bisichi plc

(“Bisichi” or the “Company”)

Director Option Grant and Surrender

Grant of Options

Bisichi plc announces the grant of options over ordinary shares in the Company of 10 pence (“Options”) to the following directors of the Company, under the Company’s Unapproved Executive Share Option Scheme 2012 (“Scheme”), as set out below:

Name of director Date of grant Number of Options Exercise price Andrew Heller 1 September 2022 380,000 352 pence Garrett Casey 1 September 2022 380,000 352 pence

The new Options are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the rules of the Scheme, and subject to the memorandum and articles of association of the Company. The new Options are exercisable at any time during the next 10 years from the date of grant stated above. No consideration has been paid for the granting of the new Options.

Surrender of Options

In addition, following shareholder approval at a general meeting of the Company on 16 June 2022, the Company announces that on 1 September 2022 it entered into an agreement with Andrew Heller and Garrett Casey to cancel the following Options granted in 2015 and 2018 under the Scheme:

Name of director Date of grant Number of Options Exercise price Andrew Heller 18/09/2015 150,000 87.01 Andrew Heller 06/02/2018 150,000 73.50 Garrett Casey 18/09/2015 150,000 87.01 Garrett Casey 06/02/2018 230,000 73.50

The Company paid each director a cash payment in consideration for cancelling the Options listed above. The cash payment was calculated by reference to the closing midmarket share price on 31 August 2022 less the relevant exercise price. The aggregate consideration paid by the Company to effect the cancellations was £1,853,270.

Grant of Options

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name 1) Andrew Heller

2) Garrett Casey 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status 1) Managing Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR)

2) Finance Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR) (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Bisichi plc (b) LEI 213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company Identification code ISIN: GB0001012045 (b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options with an exercise price of 352 pence under the Bisichi plc 2012 share option scheme. (c) Price(s) and volume (s)



Name Price(s) Volume(s) Andrew Heller 352 pence 380,000 Garrett Casey 352 pence 380,000 (d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price As stated above. (e) Date of the transaction 1 September 2022 (f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Surrender of Options

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name 1) Andrew Heller

2) Garrett Casey 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status 1) Managing Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR)

2) Finance Director, Bisichi plc (PDMR) (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Bisichi plc (b) LEI 213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company Identification code ISIN: GB0001012045 (b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of 680,000 options granted by Bisichi plc under the Bisichi plc 2012 share option scheme in 2015 and 2018 (c) Price(s) and volume (s)

Name Price(s) Volume(s) Andrew Heller £815,235 paid to A Heller 300,000 options surrendered Garrett Casey £1,038,035 paid to G Casey 380,000 options surrendered (d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



Options over 680,000 ordinary shares cancelled

£1,853,270 paid to A Heller and G Casey (e) Date of the transaction 1 September 2022 (f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Garrett Casey, Company Secretary

Telephone number: 020 7415 5030

1 September 2022