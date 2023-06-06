Bisichi Plc - Outcome of AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

6 June 2023

Bisichi Plc

Company number 00112155

("the Company") ("Bisichi")

Outcome of AGM

Bisichi announces, following the Company's 111th Annual General Meeting held today at 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Tuesday 6 June 2023 at 11:00 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-10 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-10 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % (2) VOTES

WITHHELD (1) VOTES

TOTAL 1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts 8,257,812 99.98 1,936 0.02 0 8,259,748 2 - To approve the Remuneration Report 6,205,857 75.13 2,053,891 24.87 0 8,259,748 3 - To approve the Remuneration Policy 5,605,282 73.18 2,054,466 26.82 600,000 8,259,748 4 -To declare and approve a dividend of 4p per Ordinary Share 8,259,748 100 0 0 0 8,259,748 5 - To declare and approve a special dividend of 8p per Ordinary Share 8,259,748 100 0 0 0 8,259,748 6 - To re-elect Mr GJ Casey 8,227,237 99.61 32,511 0.39 0 8,259,748 7 - To re-elect Mr JA Heller 8,187,237 99.97 2,511 0.03 70,000 8,259,748 8 - To appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company 7,657,412 92.71 602,336 7.29 0 8,259,748 9 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 8,257,412 99.97 2,336 0.03 0 8,259,748 10 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company 8,257,412 99.97 2,336 0.03 0 8,259,748

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

6 June 2023

