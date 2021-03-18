Bisu Technology International : APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1372)

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

The Board announces that, with effect from 18 March 2021,

(i) Mr. Di Ling has been appointed as an executive Director; and

(ii) Dr. Cui Dingjun has been appointed as an executive Director.

Mr. Di

Mr. Di, aged 58, is experienced in risk investment and corporate finance sectors. He obtained a bachelor's degree from the Department of Thermal Engineering of Tsinghua University. He served as (i) the standing vice president of SBCVC* (ழვʕ਷༟͉) between 2011 and 2019; and (ii) the president of SB Green Investment Fund Limited* (ழვၠЍҳ༟ਿږϞࠢʮ̡) since 2019. He has extensive experience in risk management, project management, corporate restructuring and debt restructuring.

Mr. Di will enter into a letter of appointment with the Company which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one-month prior notice in writing. His directorship shall be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the memorandum of association of the Company. He will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company at which he will be eligible for re-election in accordance with the memorandum of association of the Company.

Mr. Di is entitled to a director's fee of HK$50,000 per month which has been determined by reference to his background, qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities to be undertaken with the Company and prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement and save as disclosed, Mr. Di has confirmed that (i) he has not held any directorship in other public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) he does not hold any other position with the Company or subsidiaries of the Company; (iii) he does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company; (iv) he does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; and (v) there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment.

Dr. Cui

Dr. Cui, aged 55, is an expert in liquid mechanics field. He obtained the doctoral degree in engineering from the Beihang University majoring in jet aerospace power, and subsequently obtained his second doctoral degree in the University of Strathclyde majoring in fluid dynamics. Dr. Cui is a member of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), a Professional Engineer of Ontario (PEO) and a member of the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE). Apart from the academic sector, Dr. Cui also possesses extensive experience in the practical application of cutting-edge scientific technology. He served as (i) the supervisor of laboratory of Fantom Technologies Ltd between 1999 and 2001, responsible for the design of new products and respective quality standards; (ii) the principal designer of Armstrong Pump Ltd between 2001 and 2006, responsible for the development, design and production of high-tech products; (iii) the managing director of Watson Process Systems since 2006, responsible for the design and supply of gas processing and environmental protection equipment; and (iv) the executive director of Macro Eng. & Tech. Inc. since 2010, responsible for the design and production of high-tech plastic products. He has participated in various large projects of energy conservation and emission reduction as well as international carbon trading.

Dr. Cui will enter into a letter of appointment with the Company which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one-month prior notice in writing. His directorship shall be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the memorandum of association of the Company. He will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company at which he will be eligible for re-election in accordance with the memorandum of association of the Company.

Dr. Cui is entitled to a director's fee of HK$50,000 per month which has been determined by reference to his background, qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities to be undertaken with the Company and prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement and save as disclosed, Dr. Cui has confirmed that (i) he has not held any directorship in other public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) he does not hold any other position with the Company or subsidiaries of the Company; (iii) he does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company; (iv) he does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; and (v) there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment.

The Board would like to express its welcome to Mr. Di and Dr. Cui for joining the Company.

By order of the Board

Bisu Technology Group International Limited

Gao Gunter

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Dr. Gao Gunter, Mr. Chen Xinwei, Dr. Cui Dingjun, Mr. Di Ling, Mr. Artem Matyushok and Mr. Brett Ashley Wight; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ip Mei Shun, Mr. Leung Tsz Wing and Mr. Yu Wai Chun.

* For identification purpose only