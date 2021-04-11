Log in
BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(1372)
Bisu Technology International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE LISTING RULES AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

04/11/2021 | 07:59am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1372)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED

REPRESENTATIVE

UNDER THE LISTING RULES AND AUTHORISED

REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director") of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") announce that Mr. Zhou Danqing ("Mr. Zhou") has resigned as the company secretary (the "Company Secretary"), the authorised representative under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the authorised representative under Rule 3.05 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") of the Company with effect from 11 April 2021 due to his other business commitment.

Mr. Zhou has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange or the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

Following the resignation of Mr. Zhou, Ms. Han Lei ("Ms. Han") has been appointed as the Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative under the Listing Rules and the Authorised Representative under the Companies Ordinance with effect from 11 April 2021.

Ms. Han is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and the Chartered Governance Institute (formerly the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators). She holds a Bachelor's degree in Material Physics and a Master's degree in Corporate Governance. Ms. Han is the sole director of GIL (HK) Limited and the director of GIL Trust Limited and she is currently the company secretary of Shangxi Changcheng Microlight Equipment Company Limited (Stock Code: 8286), a company whose shares are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange. She has more than 10 years of experience in the field of company secretarial services.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Han on her new appointment.

By Order of the Board

Bisu Technology Group International Limited

Gao Gunter

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Dr. Gao Gunter, Mr. Chen Xinwei, Dr. Cui Dingjun, Mr. Di Ling and Mr. Artem Matyushok; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ip Mei Shun, Mr. Leung Tsz Wing and Mr. Yu Wai Chun.

Bisu Technology Group International Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 478 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net income 2020 302 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2020 401 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 743 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bisu Technology Group International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Artem Matyushok Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gunter Gao Chairman
Wen Gang Liu Chief Investment Officer
Tsz Wing Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Shun Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED596.23%224
VINCI10.93%60 602
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%32 918
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.22%26 382
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.06%23 709
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.50%19 371
