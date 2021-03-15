Bisu Technology International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1372)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Precautionary and special measures for the EGM: In light of the importance of preventing and controlling the COVID-19, certain measures will be implemented at the EGM, including, without limitation, (i) all attendees being required to (a) undergo body temperature check; (b) complete a health declaration, which may be used for contact tracing, if required; and (c) wear surgical masks prior to admission to the meeting venue; (ii) attendees who are subject to health quarantine prescribed by the Hong Kong Government not being admitted to the meeting venue; (iii) all attendees being required to wear surgical masks throughout the EGM; and (iv) no food, beverage, refreshment, or gift being provided for the EGM.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 1703-1704, World-Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 8 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or any adjournment of such meeting for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution, with or without modifications, as special resolution of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, the English name of the Company be changed from "Bisu Technology Group International Limited" to "China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited", and the Chinese name of "ʕ਷၁ʕձ೯࢝ණྠϞࠢʮ̡" be adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company to replace its existing Chinese name of "ˢ஺߅Ҧණྠ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡" (the "Proposed Change of Company Name") with effect from the date of entry of the new English name and the dual foreign name of the Company on the Register of Companies maintained by the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, and that any one or more of the directors or the secretary of the Company be and is/are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents as he/she/they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Proposed Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company."

By order of the Board

Bisu Technology Group International Limited

Gao Gunter

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

Registered Office: Head office and principal place of Cricket Square, Hutchins business in Hong Kong: Drive PO Box 2681 Room 1001, 10/F. Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Wing On Centre Cayman Islands 111 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong Notes:

1. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof). A proxy needs not be a member of the Company but must be present in person to represent the shareholder. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he or they represent as such member could exercise.

2. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.

3. In order to be valid, the proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) (as the case may be) at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote.

4. Completion and return of the proxy form do not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) and, in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

5. Where there are joint holders of any shares of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof), the most senior alone will be entitled to vote, whether in person or by proxy. For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

6. The proposed special resolution at the EGM will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

7. The record date for determining qualification for attendance and voting at the EGM shall be Thursday, 8 April 2021. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 31 March 2021 to Thursday, 8 April 2021 (both dates inclusive) for determining the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. In order to qualify for attendance and voting at the meeting, all completed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar

in Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 30 March 2021.

8. If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the EGM, the EGM will be adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the website of the Company and the HKEX news website (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the adjourned meeting. The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the meeting under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situations. As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Dr. Gao Gunter, Mr. Chen Xinwei,

Mr. Artem Matyushok, Mr. Brett Ashley Wight and Mr. Chin Chun Hin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chen Bingyan (chairman); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ip Mei Shun, Mr. Leung Tsz Wing and Mr. Yu Wai Chun.