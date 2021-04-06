Log in
BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(1372)
Bisu Technology International : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

04/06/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1372)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Brett Ashley Wight ("Mr. Wight") has resigned as an executive Director with effect from 5 April 2021.

In Mr. Wight's resignation letter tendered to the Board, no reason for his resignation was stated. Mr. Wight has not confirmed whether he has any disagreement with the Board and any matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board is not aware of Mr. Wight having disagreement with the Board and any matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

Bisu Technology Group International Limited

Dr. Gao Gunter

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Gao Gunter, Mr. Chen Xinwei, Dr. Cui Dingjun, Mr. Di Ling and Mr. Artem Matyushok; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ip Mei Shun, Mr. Leung Tsz Wing and Mr. Yu Wai Chun.

Bisu Technology Group International Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 478 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net income 2020 302 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2020 401 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 606 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 23,8%
NameTitle
Artem Matyushok Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gunter Gao Chairman
Wen Gang Liu Chief Investment Officer
Tsz Wing Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Shun Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED588.68%207
VINCI10.52%60 017
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 236
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.01%26 916
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.06%20 261
FERROVIAL, S.A.-0.31%19 487
