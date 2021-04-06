Bisu Technology International : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1372)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Brett Ashley Wight ("Mr. Wight") has resigned as an executive Director with effect from 5 April 2021.

In Mr. Wight's resignation letter tendered to the Board, no reason for his resignation was stated. Mr. Wight has not confirmed whether he has any disagreement with the Board and any matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board is not aware of Mr. Wight having disagreement with the Board and any matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Gao Gunter, Mr. Chen Xinwei, Dr. Cui Dingjun, Mr. Di Ling and Mr. Artem Matyushok; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ip Mei Shun, Mr. Leung Tsz Wing and Mr. Yu Wai Chun.