Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bisu Technology Group International Limited    1372   KYG1143V1005

BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(1372)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bisu Technology International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

04/12/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1372)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board of the directors of the Company is pleased to announce that on 12 April 2021, the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in relation to the development of carbon neutral (the "Cooperation Agreement") with China Energy Conservation & Environmental Protection (Hong Kong) Investment Co., Limited ("CECEP HK").

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

The content set out under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement are as follows:

  1. CECEP HK works jointly with the Company to conduct research and development of comprehensive carbon neutral solutions, give full play to the resources and professional advantages of both parties in energy conservation and environmental protection industries and cross-border technology introduction, promote the research and development and application of carbon emission reduction technologies, and develop an all-win business cooperation model.
  2. By fully leveraging its resource advantages in fields of the ecological environment of China, forestry, prairie and carbon emission reduction technologies, the Company will work jointly with CECEP HK to develop carbon assets, standard formulation, carbon emission reduction technology applications and international carbon emission permit trading platform that meet the recognition of the global carbon financial market.

BACKGROUND OF CECEP HK

China Energy Conservation & Environmental Protection (Hong Kong) Investment Co., Limited is a

wholly-owned subsidiary of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group(中國 節能環保集團有限公司), which is currently a central enterprise whose principal business is energy

conservation, emission reduction, and environmental protection and the largest technology-basedservice-oriented industry group in the field of energy conservation and environmental protection in China.

1

CECEP HK is an important overseas business platform for group companies in the fields of overseas investment management, financing services, and cross-border technology introduction. With the profound accumulation in the field of green finance and sustainable development consulting, it is engaged in principal businesses including environmental, social and governance consulting, formulation of comprehensive solutions to address climate change and carbon finance. It also actively practices "Peak Emissions, Carbon Neutrality" and 3060 Objective" and "One Belt One Road" national strategy.

ADVANTAGES AND BENEFITS OF THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 March 2021 in relation to the Company's intention to make presence in the carbon neutral business. The Cooperation Agreement constitutes a part of the Company's implementation of such business development. The board of directors believes that cooperation with central enterprises is an important step in the development of the Group's carbon neutral business and will bring significant business opportunities to the Group's business expansion in the field of negative carbon emissions. The terms of the Cooperation Agreement are determined by the two parties after friendly negotiations, are fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

By Order of the Board

Bisu Technology Group International Limited

Gao Gunter

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Dr. Gao Gunter, Mr. Chen Xinwei, Dr. Cui Dingjun, Mr. Di Ling and Mr. Artem Matyushok; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Ip Mei Shun, Mr. Leung Tsz Wing and Mr. Yu Wai Chun.

2

Disclaimer

Bisu Technology Group International Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
10:43aBISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Voluntary announcement - strategic cooperation ..
PU
03:20aBISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Inks Cooperation Deal with Xinyang Tianmu Mount..
MT
12:03aBISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement
PU
04/11BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Change of company secretary and authorised repr..
PU
04/09BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement completion of the subscription agr..
PU
04/08BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting h..
PU
04/06BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Resignation of director
PU
04/04BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Receives $20 Million Investments from Two New I..
MT
03/26BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Completion of partial conversion of the convert..
PU
03/23BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Group Expects Profit of Nearly $39 Million in 2..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 478 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net income 2020 302 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2020 401 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 654 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bisu Technology Group International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Artem Matyushok Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gunter Gao Chairman
Wen Gang Liu Chief Investment Officer
Tsz Wing Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Shun Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BISU TECHNOLOGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED596.23%224
VINCI10.93%60 602
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%32 918
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.04%26 382
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.92%21 524
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.50%19 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ