Bisu Technology International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1372)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board of the directors of the Company is pleased to announce that on 12 April 2021, the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in relation to the development of carbon neutral (the "Cooperation Agreement") with China Energy Conservation & Environmental Protection (Hong Kong) Investment Co., Limited ("CECEP HK").

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

The content set out under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement are as follows:

CECEP HK works jointly with the Company to conduct research and development of comprehensive carbon neutral solutions, give full play to the resources and professional advantages of both parties in energy conservation and environmental protection industries and cross-border technology introduction, promote the research and development and application of carbon emission reduction technologies, and develop an all-win business cooperation model. By fully leveraging its resource advantages in fields of the ecological environment of China, forestry, prairie and carbon emission reduction technologies, the Company will work jointly with CECEP HK to develop carbon assets, standard formulation, carbon emission reduction technology applications and international carbon emission permit trading platform that meet the recognition of the global carbon financial market.

BACKGROUND OF CECEP HK

China Energy Conservation & Environmental Protection (Hong Kong) Investment Co., Limited is a

wholly-owned subsidiary of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group(中國 節能環保集團有限公司), which is currently a central enterprise whose principal business is energy

conservation, emission reduction, and environmental protection and the largest technology-basedservice-oriented industry group in the field of energy conservation and environmental protection in China.