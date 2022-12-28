Bit Brother : Purchase and Sale Agreement - Form 6-K

Purchase and Sale Agreement

On December 22, 2022, Bit Brother New York Inc. ("BTB NY"), a subsidiary of Bit Brother Limited (the "Company"), entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Grand Flourish Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which BTB NY agreed to purchase, and the Seller agreed to supply to BTB NY, certain cryptocurrency mining hardware and other equipment ("Products") from time to time, in each case, pursuant to an order to be placed by BTB NY and confirmed by the Seller according to the terms provided in the Purchase Agreement. BTB NY shall pay the full purchase price within 3 working days upon the Purchase Agreement and the delivery term of the subject Products under the Purchase Agreement is 7 business days, starting from the day that the Seller receive the full payment from BTB NY.

On the same day, BTB NY purchased 1,400 S19J Pro cryptocurrency mining servers for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,329,600, which are scheduled for a December 2022 delivery. The purchase was made pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Purchase Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 6-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

