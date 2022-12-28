Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bit Brother Limited
  News
  Summary
    BTB   VGG1144D1252

BIT BROTHER LIMITED

(BTB)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-12-26
8.420 USD   -11.65%
Bit Brother : Purchase and Sale Agreement - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Purchase and Sale Agreement

On December 22, 2022, Bit Brother New York Inc. ("BTB NY"), a subsidiary of Bit Brother Limited (the "Company"), entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Grand Flourish Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which BTB NY agreed to purchase, and the Seller agreed to supply to BTB NY, certain cryptocurrency mining hardware and other equipment ("Products") from time to time, in each case, pursuant to an order to be placed by BTB NY and confirmed by the Seller according to the terms provided in the Purchase Agreement. BTB NY shall pay the full purchase price within 3 working days upon the Purchase Agreement and the delivery term of the subject Products under the Purchase Agreement is 7 business days, starting from the day that the Seller receive the full payment from BTB NY.

On the same day, BTB NY purchased 1,400 S19J Pro cryptocurrency mining servers for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,329,600, which are scheduled for a December 2022 delivery. The purchase was made pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Purchase Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 6-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description
10.1 Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated December 22, 2022, by and between Bit Brother New York Inc. and Grand Flourish Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bit Brother Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,77 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 12,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,5 M 76,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 26,9x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart BIT BROTHER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bit Brother Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIT BROTHER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xianlong Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Diyu Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shu Liu Chief Operating Officer
Anatoly Danilitskiy Director
Jing Yi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIT BROTHER LIMITED-2.04%76
WALMART INC.-0.64%387 827
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.59%39 513
KROGER CO. (THE)1.39%32 892
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED19.32%29 653
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.25%28 789