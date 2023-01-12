Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bit Digital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTBT   KYG1144A1058

BIT DIGITAL, INC.

(BTBT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-12 pm EST
1.090 USD   +10.32%
01/09Bit Digital : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 6-K
PU
01/06Bit Digital's Bitcoin Production Declines in December
MT
01/06Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for December 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bit Digital : Alleged Termination of a Definitive Agreement - Form 6-K

01/12/2023 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alleged Termination of a Definitive Agreement

On January 7, 2023, Bit Digital USA, Inc. (the "Company") received a purported termination notice from the assignee operating companies of Compute North, LLC ("CN"), affiliated with Generate Capital, PBC. Each of GC Data Center Kearney, LLC and GC Data Center Granbury, LLC (collectively, "Generate"), bitcoin mining data centers located in Kearney, Nebraska and Wolf Hollow, Texas, claimed to have provided written notice of termination of the Master Agreement dated September 9, 2020, by and between the Company and CN. The Master Agreement and all order forms issued thereunder were claimed to have been assigned to Generate prior to CN's filing for bankruptcy protection. Generate claims that it has the right to terminate the Master Agreement for alleged "uncured failure to make" certain "payments." The Company has disputed the propriety of the termination and is attempting to resolve the dispute with Generate. As of the date of this filing, the Company's miners continue to operate.

In the event that the Company is unable to resolve this dispute, the Company expects that such termination would have a material adverse effect on its business and financial condition.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bit Digital Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BIT DIGITAL, INC.
01/09Bit Digital : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 6-K
PU
01/06Bit Digital's Bitcoin Production Declines in December
MT
01/06Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for December 2022
PR
01/06Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Production Results for the Month of December 2022
CI
2022Fresh Inflation Data Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Edge Higher Premarke..
MT
2022Bit Digital Expands Ethereum Staking; Partners with Blockchain Infrastructure Company
MT
2022Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Commencement of Ethereum Staking Operations, Partnership wi..
PR
2022HC Wainwright Trims Price Target on Bit Digital to $2 From $4, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022Bit Digital, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIT DIGITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,4 M 81,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BIT DIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bit Digital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIT DIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,99 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Bullett Chief Executive Officer
Erke Huang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhaohui Deng Chairman
Xiong Yan Independent Director
Ichi Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIT DIGITAL, INC.64.67%81
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.66.37%898
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.57.02%627
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION14.13%197
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.52.82%192
CLEANSPARK, INC.17.65%172