Bit Digital : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 6-K

On January 5, 2023, Bit Digital, Inc., a Cayman Islands company (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company"), received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq for its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for thirty (30) consecutive business days in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company has one hundred eighty (180) calendar days from January 5, 2023 to regain compliance by the closing bid price of the Company's common stock being at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days. If required, the Company will effect a reverse stock split to regain compliance. At the Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting held on July 29, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved a proposal to authorize the Company's Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split, at their discretion. An indicator will be displayed with quotation information related to the Company's securities on NASDAQ.com and NASDAQTrader.com.

