Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Conference Participation and Updated Investor Presentation

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo on Thursday, March 24th, at 08:30 AM ET. Bryan Bullett, CEO of Bit Digital, Inc., will be giving the presentation. In conjunction with the conference, Bit Digital has published its new investor presentation which is now available on the Company's website in the Investors section.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo Conference

The Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management teams of a limited number of public and private Crypto Mining and Blockchain Technology companies. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings. Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in North America. For additional information, please contact IR@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Actual operating results will vary depending on many factors including network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities, the status of our miners, and other factors. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of December 2021 except as otherwise noted. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-digital-inc-announces-conference-participation-and-updated-investor-presentation-301509965.html

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.


